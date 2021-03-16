Bears seek defensive improvement in tough South

Trying to reach its first Final Four since 1950, Baylor will have to plow through a stacked South region to get there.

The Bears earned their first No. 1 seed in program history as they’ll face No. 16-seeded Hartford in Friday’s NCAA tournament opener at 2:30 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis in a game that will be televised on truTV.

Three of the last four national champions are playing in the South region as Villanova won the title in 2016 and 2018 and North Carolina won it all in 2017. But Baylor coach Scott Drew believes every region will be tough and all teams will be excited to play, especially since last year’s NCAA tournament was canceled due to COVID-19.

“I think that’s one thing about the NCAA tournament, no matter what region you’re in, there’s going to be a lot of good and talented teams with a lot of history, tradition,” Drew said. “So it’s one of those things in March everybody loves because it’s a 40-minute game. Anybody can win in that 40 minutes. It’s not a best of seven. You better bring it.”

Fifth-seeded Villanova (16-10) will play No. 12 Winthrop (23-1) in Friday’s first round while No. 8 North Carolina (18-10) will play No. 9 Wisconsin (17-12), with that winner facing the Baylor-Hartford winner in Sunday’s second round.