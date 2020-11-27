Bears seek end of five-game losing streak

“Coming into the game, I knew I was going to be the starter and I knew the spotlight was going to be on me,” Jones said. “I knew that I had to step up and do whatever I can for my team, so we can get a win. I think I did get into a groove to put my team in great positions to lead to a score.”

Smith stepped in for Bernard at outside linebacker and collected a team-high 14 tackles.

“I had big shoes to fill of course with Terrel Bernard,” Smith said. “But it became a lot easier whenever I had Dillon Doyle and Jalen Pitre and Terrel himself giving me tips throughout the week, just planning and letting me know they have my back.”

After vaulting into the Top 25 with a 4-1 start, Kansas State has lost three straight games to West Virginia, Oklahoma State and Iowa State. The Wildcats hit rock bottom in last week’s 45-0 loss to the Cyclones in Ames.

“You can’t dwell on this in this profession,” said Kansas State coach Chris Klieman. “We just have to tee it up and get better. Iowa State is a good football team, but hopefully our guys are ticked off.”

Kansas State’s offense is led by freshman running back Deuce Vaughn with 415 yards rushing and four touchdowns while quarterback Will Howard has passed for 916 yards and five scores.