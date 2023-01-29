Bears seek fourth straight road win at Texas

Winning three straight Big 12 road games, Baylor has gained considerable confidence venturing away from the Ferrell Center.

But there’s a big difference between playing Texas compared to Baylor’s last three unranked road victims – West Virginia, Texas Tech and Oklahoma.

The Longhorns are ranked No. 10 in the country, and beating them in ESPN’s Big Monday game at 8 p.m. at the Moody Center would give the Bears’ NCAA Tournament resume a significant boost as well as keeping Baylor near the top of the Big 12 race at the halfway point of conference play.

The Bears (16-5, 5-3) won their sixth straight game in a 67-64 thriller at the Ferrell Center in Saturday's Big 12/SEC Challenge. If the Bears beat the Longhorns (17-4, 6-2) in Austin, they’ll have a good shot to get on an even bigger roll since they’ll return to the Ferrell Center to face Texas Tech and Oklahoma in the next two games.

It will be the first time the Bears will play in Texas’ new Moody Center, where the Longhorns have gone 12-1 this year. Baylor won its last three games at Texas' former home at the Erwin Center and six straight overall in the series.

Even with assistant coach Rodney Terry moving into the head coach’s chair after Chris Beard’s firing, the Longhorns have still managed to put together an impressive season.

“Rodney has adjusted some things, so it'll be a typical Big Monday game,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “I know with their new facility, everybody has been really impressed with the atmosphere they have and the home court advantage. I know our (Foster) Pavilion will be very similar to that. So I know on the road you got to do a good job taking care of what you can take care of (and) try to keep the crowd out of it.”

The Longhorns are coming off Saturday's 82-71 loss to Tennessee in Knoxville in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Coached by former Texas head coach Rick Barnes, the Volunteers shot 55.6 percent, committed just 10 turnovers, and controlled the boards with a 38-23 advantage.

Riding a high-powered offense, the Longhorns have been a lot more explosive in previous games. Texas is led by fifth-year senior guard Marcus Carr, who is averaging a team-high 17.3 points and 4.2 assists while shooting 40.3 percent from 3-point range.

Forward Timmy Allen is averaging 10.5 points and a team-high 5.1 rebounds while New Mexico graduate transfer guard Sir’Jabari Rice is averaging 10.5 points and 3.3 boards. After earning Big 12 freshman of the year at Iowa State last season, guard Tyrese Hunter is averaging 10.1 points and 3.5 rebounds along with three assists per game.

The game will match the top two offenses in the Big 12 with the Longhorns averaging 80 points and the Bears 78.8. However, the Bears hope to pick up their shooting percentage after hitting below 40 percent in each of their last three games against Oklahoma, Kansas and Arkansas.

Baylor’s 33.9 shooting percentage against the Razorbacks was a season low, but the Bears’ 15 offensive rebounds helped them pull out the win.

“You’re not going to make shots all the time,” Drew said. “As a coach, you just want to have good shots, and if you have good shots you’re doing your job and hopefully getting some offensive rebounds. The 12 second-chance points were huge for us.”

Freshman Keyonte George led the Bears with 24 points, and was especially hot with nine points in the closing minutes.

“The last two minutes, that’s when it comes in being in shape, playing when you’re tired,” George said. “Taking pride in defense and then your offense will come easy to you. That’s why I think I was able to make those shots down the stretch.”

Baylor guard LJ Cryer also had a big game with 20 points while forward Jalen Bridges contributed 10 points and seven rebounds including five offensive boards.

Drew has been mixing up his defenses recently, effectively employing a zone in the second half to hold the Razorbacks to a 43.3 shooting percentage after they shot 60.9 percent in the first half.

“I feel like it just kind of gave them a different look, and we run different actions out of our zone,” Bridges said. “We just like mixing it up sometimes when we’re struggling to get multiple stops in a row. So anytime you can disrupt the flow of the offense, which is what the defense is designed to do, basically that’s a good thing.”