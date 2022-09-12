Bears seek more polished performance against Bobcats

Perhaps it was the overwhelming aura of being surrounded by 63,470 fans at Provo’s LaVell Edwards Stadium.

Maybe it was the experience of playing on the road for the first time this season and the pressure of a Top 25 matchup.

But the No. 17 Bears played undisciplined, mistake-ridden football throughout Saturday’s 26-20 double overtime loss to No. 12 BYU, committing 14 penalties for 117 yards.

Though Baylor coach Dave Aranda and his staff have talked to the players since the spring about the harsh 2022 road schedule, this was the first time they’ve experienced it.

“Any time you see big eyes, that generally tells the story,” Aranda said. “I think the things that really have to transpire are that they are there, and to play in those environments and to really succeed in those environments is part of it. I think moving forward we’ll be better equipped. I think it probably takes the real thing to get the message all the way across.”

The Bears will likely see many more packed stadiums on road trips throughout the rest of the season.

After hosting Texas State at 11 a.m. Saturday, the Bears (1-1) play Iowa State in Ames on Sept. 24 in another 11 a.m. kickoff. The rest of the season will include road trips to West Virginia, Texas Tech, Oklahoma and Texas.

To win any of those games, the Bears will likely have to play more disciplined football. Baylor was penalized in all kinds of ways against BYU, including false starts, illegal blocks in the back, holding, and pass interference.

Baylor’s two most costly penalties were in the second overtime when offensive linemen Connor Galvin and Micah Mazzccua were called for false starts. Facing fourth-and-goal at the 12, Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen overthrew Seth Jones in the end zone as the Cougars held on for the win.

Throughout the upcoming week, Aranda and his staff will reinforce the need to play error-free football and to keep penalties at a minimum.

“We talk about penalties every day,” Aranda said. “We show examples and all of it. We’re just going to have to double down on that. I think it really gets to the part to be honest where we have to wake up, and when we’re talking about it, we’re talking about it to you.”

In last year’s 38-24 win over BYU at McLane Stadium, the Bears didn’t commit a single penalty. But that was the seventh game of the season. It was quite a breakthrough after the Bears had averaged seven penalties for 66 yards in the previous six games.

In last year’s 29-20 season opening win over Texas State in San Marcos, the Bears committed 11 penalties for 99 yards. Though the Bears have a lot of veterans who played last season, Aranda believes it takes reinforcement every week of every year to play disciplined football.

After the first two games this season, the Bears rank 128th out of 131 NCAA Division I teams as they’ve averaged 96 penalty yards.

“I was talking with one of our academic people about a sophomore now that was a freshman last year,” Aranda said. “He’s playing now and in the rotation and everything. He commented, and our academic person was in the room when he was commenting to it, and he was saying I wasn’t playing last year, and in meetings I wasn’t really paying attention because it had nothing to do with me. Unfortunately, that makes a lot of sense. I think human nature is that way.”

“I think it’s like the circumstances that we’re in now because we’re doing it all over again, learning the rules of the game, so to speak,” Aranda said. “I think sometimes that learning unfortunately takes hard lessons to learn that. So it’s something still to aspire to there.”

Baylor hopes to play a more polished game against Texas State than it did against BYU. After finishing 4-8 in 2021, the Bobcats (1-1) appear to be an improved team following last week’s 41-12 win over Florida International.

The Bobcats rebounded from a 38-14 season-opening loss to Nevada behind a tremendous performance by Calvin Hill, who rushed for 195 yards and a touchdown against FIU.

Layne Hatcher hit 15 of 30 passes for 226 yards and three touchdowns while Texas State’s defense limited FIU to 62 yards rushing and intercepted two passes and collected three sacks.

While Aranda was proud of his team’s effort to reach overtime against BYU, he’s looking for a much crisper performance against the Bobcats.

“The review of the game was humbling, but at the same time it was a great learning experience,” Aranda said. “There’s a lot to be improved upon. Looking back at all of it, a lot of praise and recognition to BYU. I thought they played hard, and it was a tough environment. Collectively for us, we let the outside affect the inside. With that, still continuing to battle and to bring it into the late stages of the game like we did I think is a credit to the team.”

BEAR FACTS – Aranda said running back Taye McWilliams’ status for Saturday is questionable after he left the BYU game with an undisclosed injury in the first half following a hard shot to the upper body by linebacker Max Tooley. Wide receiver Monaray Baldwin's playing time was limited against BYU, and Aranda said his status is still to be determined.