Bears seek quick rebound against Oklahoma

The last thing Baylor wants is to follow a bright and successful October with a dispiriting and gloomy November.
After opening October with a road loss to Oklahoma State, the Bears rebounded with impressive home wins over West Virginia, BYU and Texas to become bowl eligible.
The No. 18 Bears hope November follows the same pattern after Saturday’s 30-28 loss to TCU in Fort Worth.
The biggest obstacle will be a schedule that isn’t as favorable as October beginning with Saturday’s 11 a.m. Fox national telecast at McLane Stadium against No. 4 Oklahoma, which will carry a 9-0 overall record and a Big 12-leading 5-0 mark into the game.
The Bears (7-2, 4-2) will then hit the road Nov. 20 to face a hot Kansas State team that’s become bowl eligible with three straight wins over Texas Tech, TCU and Kansas to improve to 6-3 overall and 3-3 in the Big 12. The only remaining game where Baylor will likely be a heavy favorite is against Texas Tech in the regular season finale Nov. 27 at McLane Stadium.
Trailing TCU most of the day, Baylor put itself in position to win by driving toward field goal range in the closing minutes. But the rally ended when Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon threw an interception to Shadrach Banks at TCU’s 28 with 1:03 remaining.
“I’m proud of the team and I told them that,” said Baylor coach Dave Aranda. “But there’s a whole lot to improve on. All of it is correctable. I told the team, I take responsibility for all of it.”
A major priority will be producing a better pass rush against Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams after sacking TCU quarterback Chandler Morris just once. Making the first start of his career in place of injured veteran Max Duggan, the redshirt freshman often avoided oncoming pass rushers by scrambling away from them before zipping sharp passes to his receivers.
Morris hit 29 of 41 passes for 461 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing 11 times for 70 yards and a score. For good measure, Morris also caught a seven-yard pass.
“The pass rush really kind of stands out as an area that’s got to improve, pass rush lanes,” Aranda said. “Our ability to negate their passing. These are things that have kind of plagued us from week one throughout. In a way looking back, this has been coming.”
When TCU parted ways with longtime coach Gary Patterson last weekend, there was an air of mystery how the Horned Frogs would attack the Bears. Additionally, Baylor didn’t know that Duggan and running back Zach Evans would definitely be out with injuries until near game time.
Besides Morris’ runs, the Horned Frogs had very little success on the ground with Emari Demercado picking up just 34 yards on 19 carries. But TCU’s receivers burned the Bears all day, including a five-catch, 142-yard performance from former Temple High School star Quentin Johnston, highlighted by a spectacular one-handed catch for 53 yards.
“Going into this game, Coach Patterson isn’t here, so there’s a chance things could be wide open,” Aranda said. “Nobody’s telling anybody to run the ball. So they could just be throwing, throwing, throwing. Those are things that were talked about and planned out. Then quarterback-wise and running back-wise, not knowing who either of those were going to be, so having a plan for either of them.
“There were times, the last two drives defensively, we were up against it, clearly, and we were able to get a four-man rush that was noticeable. But outside of those two circumstances, we have to improve.”
Though the Bears lead the Big 12 with 230.9 yards rushing per game, Aranda would like to see more consistency from start to finish. Baylor finished with 179 yards rushing on 36 carries against the Horned Frogs, including Abram Smith’s third straight 100-yard game as he rushed for 125 yards on 18 carries to push his season total to 1,055 yards.
But after Smith exploded for 48 yards on his first carry in the first quarter, rushing yardage was much harder to come by against a TCU defense that hadn’t defended the run very well.
“Offensively, our ability to run the ball for four quarters is an asset that we can improve on,” Aranda said. “We’ve been running the ball sporadically in the first and second quarters at times, finding angles and finding leverages to be able to run it in the third and fourth. Our ability to run it from the start, versus good fronts and good people, is going to separate us. Those are things we need to work on.”
After throwing no interceptions in the first six games, Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon has been picked off five times in the last three games.
His two interceptions against the Horned Frogs were costly. Late in the third quarter, Bohanon’s pass to Tyquan Thornton in the end zone hit TCU’s Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson and Stewart intercepted the deflection for a touchback.
On Baylor's final drive, Bohanon moved the Bears into TCU territory with a 32-yard pass to tight end Ben Sims. But his next pass to Sims fell straight into the arms of Banks to seal TCU’s win. The Bears are certain that Bohanon will bounce back and lead the team as he has all season.
“I know he’s going to shake back,” Smith said. “He’s a strong leader. I feel bad for him, but I know the type of person he is and the type of man he is and the type of leader he is. Come this next week, you’re going to see the same confident quarterback you’ve been seeing.”