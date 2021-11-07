Bears seek quick rebound against Oklahoma

“Going into this game, Coach Patterson isn’t here, so there’s a chance things could be wide open,” Aranda said. “Nobody’s telling anybody to run the ball. So they could just be throwing, throwing, throwing. Those are things that were talked about and planned out. Then quarterback-wise and running back-wise, not knowing who either of those were going to be, so having a plan for either of them.

“There were times, the last two drives defensively, we were up against it, clearly, and we were able to get a four-man rush that was noticeable. But outside of those two circumstances, we have to improve.”

Though the Bears lead the Big 12 with 230.9 yards rushing per game, Aranda would like to see more consistency from start to finish. Baylor finished with 179 yards rushing on 36 carries against the Horned Frogs, including Abram Smith’s third straight 100-yard game as he rushed for 125 yards on 18 carries to push his season total to 1,055 yards.

But after Smith exploded for 48 yards on his first carry in the first quarter, rushing yardage was much harder to come by against a TCU defense that hadn’t defended the run very well.