Bears seek rare road win in Norman

Baylor kicker John Mayers channeled his inner Bryce Petty when he answered the first question in Tuesday’s interview session with “Just ready for OU.”

Hey, why not? It worked once.

After Petty answered every question with the same four-word phrase before facing the Sooners in Norman in 2014, the Bears pummeled Oklahoma, 48-14.

It’s the only time the Bears have beaten the Sooners in Norman against 14 losses. Baylor will try to nail down its second road win over Oklahoma at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Under first-year head coach Brent Venables, the Sooners (5-3, 2-3) aren’t the powerhouse that usually contends for the College Football Playoff. But after three straight losses to Kansas State, TCU and Texas, Oklahoma appears to be finding its identity with consecutive wins over Kansas and Iowa State.

The Bears (5-3, 3-2) are preparing for another tough road environment, but will go into the game with considerable confidence following last weekend’s 45-17 blowout of Texas Tech in Lubbock.

There’s nothing more satisfying than quieting a boisterous road crowd, and the Bears hope to repeat what they did at Texas Tech’s Jones AT&T Stadium again at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

“I like to think of it as like a SWAT mentality,” said Baylor safety Devin Lemear. “Kind of like there's a lot of noise happening, so just to get in there, do our job and get out. That's kind of like the mentality that I like to take to it. I feel like a lot of the defense takes the same mentality as that.”

The Bears have gone 2-2 in road games this season, losing close games to BYU and West Virginia, and pulling off an impressive 31-24 win at Iowa State on Sept. 24 before the mauling of the Red Raiders.

“I think a lot of that comes from maturity,” said Baylor offensive lineman Grant Miller. “We’ve got a lot of younger guys playing, redshirt guys who maybe weren’t traveling last year, true freshman guys who haven’t necessarily been on some of these road games yet. I think a little bit of that was just getting their feet wet. I think it’s another thing we’re catching our stride in, and we’re feeling confident going into the weekend.”

The Bears rattled Texas Tech redshirt freshman quarterback Behren Morton into an 11 for 34 passing game with three interceptions. More experienced quarterbacks Tyler Shough and Donovan Smith each threw an interception.

The Bears amassed a season-high six sacks against Texas Tech, but know it will be much more difficult to shake up Oklahoma fourth-year junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who has completed 64.2 percent for 1,766 yards and 14 touchdowns with just one interception.

“He's experienced, real experienced,” Lemear said. “I feel like he knows where he wants to go with the ball, and if he doesn't have his read, he's going to run the ball. So he doesn't turn the ball over a lot.”

Gabriel’s passing game is balanced by the running of Eric Gray with 796 yards and six touchdowns and Jovantae Barnes with 316 yards and four scores. Marvin Mims is a dangerous receiver with 34 catches for 558 yards and three scores.

Winning the turnover battle was the biggest difference for the Bears against the Red Raiders. Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen will try to cut down on his mistakes after fumbling the ball in each of the last three games and throwing two interceptions in a 35-23 win over Kansas.

Baylor’s receiving corps suffered a big loss when tight end Drake Dabney broke his leg against Texas Tech and will miss the remainder of the season following surgery. However, the Bears hope to get wide receiver Monaray Baldwin back from a hamstring injury that forced him to sit out against the Red Raiders.

Freshman Richard Reese has emerged as one of the best running backs in the Big 12 as he’s amassed 791 yards and 12 touchdowns. A big chunk of those yards have come in the last two games as Reese collected 186 yards on 31 carries against the Jayhawks and 148 yards on 36 carries against the Red Raiders.

“I think he just has a real natural feel of the game as well as he’s not afraid to put his shoulder down and fight for extra yards, just kind of a mentality that all our running backs have,” Miller said. “It really makes us want to go out there and win the line of scrimmage and fight for every extra yard.”

Baylor’s offensive line has received a boost from the return of sixth-year senior right tackle Khalil Keith, who started his first game this season against the Red Raiders after returning from a back injury.

“It was difficult for him in summertime and all of it when he was having to make a decision on, do we try to play through it or do we do something about it?” said Baylor coach Dave Aranda. “And to do something about it meant this late start for him. There’s a physicality that comes with him, there’s a confidence that comes with him. And I think there’s a feeling of we’re going to get this done when he’s in there.”

Oklahoma’s defense has been mediocre as it ranks eighth in the Big 12 by allowing 438 yards per game and sixth in the league by giving up 28.8 points. The Sooners rank last in the Big 12 by allowing 189.8 yards rushing per game, and will try to get a better pass rush against the Bears after collecting just three in five Big 12 games.

The Bears are preparing for a lot of different defensive looks from the Sooners.

“Oklahoma really isn’t afraid to run anything,” Miller said. “They’ll throw everything but the kitchen sink at you, so you know there will be twists on the line of scrimmage, a lot of blitzes, even a lot of safeties getting into the mix in terms of like their front seven.”