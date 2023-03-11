Baylor’s streak of landing No. 1 regional seeds will end when the NCAA Tournament field is announced at 5 p.m. Sunday on CBS.

But after nailing down top seeds the past two seasons, Baylor is still expected to land a No. 2 or No. 3 seed despite limping into the tournament with consecutive losses to Iowa State, including a 78-72 loss in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday in Kansas City.

No. 10 Baylor (22-10, 11-7) has played a strong schedule, and it’s paid off with wins over No. 2 UCLA, No. 3 Kansas, No. 7 Texas and No. 9 Gonzaga.

Baylor coach Scott Drew is looking forward to seeing some different faces after the grind of the Big 12. The 68-team NCAA Tournament begins Tuesday and Wednesday with the First Four in Dayton, Ohio, before the first round starts Thursday and Friday.

“The Big 12 is the toughest conference and it does wear on you,” Drew said. “The NCAA Tournament is new life, new excitement. The only perks of losing (in the Big 12 Tournament) is we get an extra day off. Fresh legs always do help.”

Earning a No. 1 seed last season, Baylor was rewarded by playing 80 miles north on I-35 in Fort Worth in the first and second rounds. After opening with an 85-49 blowout of Norfolk State, the Bears' shot at defending their 2021 national championship ended with a 93-86 overtime loss to North Carolina in the second round.

But there’s no chance of playing close to home this time since there are no regionals in Texas or any of the bordering states. The eight first and second round sites include Birmingham, Ala.; Des Moines, Iowa; Orlando, Fla.; Albany, N.Y.; Sacramento, Calif.; Columbus, Ohio; Greensboro, N.C.; and Denver, Colo.

The Sweet 16 and Elite Eight sites include Kansas City, New York, Las Vegas and Louisville. If the Bears get through the first four rounds, their reward will be playing the Final Four in Houston on April 1 and 3.

The Big 12 is expected to earn seven or eight NCAA Tournament bids led by potential No. 1 overall seed Kansas, the defending national champion. Baylor, Texas, Kansas State, Iowa State and TCU are shoo-ins while West Virginia appears solidly in the field. Oklahoma State is a bubble team.

Minutes after the Bears lost to Iowa State in the Big 12 Tournament, they were ready to refocus on the NCAA Tournament.

“We have the opportunity with the NCAA Tournament to get some momentum and get back on track because it’s terrible losing,” said Baylor guard Adam Flagler. “We have the opportunity this week to go back and practice and lock in on things that we didn’t execute.”

The biggest area the Bears will focus on is rebounding. After getting outrebounded 36-24 in the regular season-ending 73-58 loss to the Cyclones on March 4 at the Ferrell Center, Baylor was dominated on the boards to an even greater degree in the Big 12 Tournament.

The Cyclones finished with a massive 44-17 rebounding advantage, including a 21-5 edge on the offensive boards. Baylor big men Flo Thamba and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua combined for no rebounds in more than 36 minutes.

“They were men today, and we were boys,” said Baylor forward Jalen Bridges. “Obviously them crashing the offensive glass, that's uncharacteristic for us.”

Bridges enjoyed the best offensive performance of his career by hitting 10 of 11 shots, including seven of eight 3-pointers for 28 points.

But the Bears will need to get more production from their trio of all-Big 12 guards. Flagler, Keyonte George and LJ Cryer combined to hit just nine of 31 shots against the Cyclones, including seven of 21 from 3-point range.

They’ll also need to crash the boards harder and play better defense along with everybody else on the team.

“We didn’t take enough pride on the defensive end, getting the full stop,” Flagler said. “At the end of the day, if we can’t get the rebound and they get second-chance opportunities and daggers, they hurt us.”