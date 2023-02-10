When Big 12 preseason player of the year Mike Miles went down with a hyperextended knee against Mississippi State, TCU’s basketball fortunes went down with him.

The Horned Frogs went on to lose that Big 12/SEC Challenge game, 81-74, in overtime in Starkville. After a win over West Virginia, the Horned Frogs have lost the last two conference games against Oklahoma State and Kansas State.

No. 14 Baylor hopes to extend the No. 17 Horned Frogs’ misery at 3 p.m. Saturday at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth. TCU has given no indication that Miles will return, but Baylor coach Scott Drew has prepared his team as if there’s a possibility.

“You always prepare as if someone’s going to play unless you know for a fact he’s not,” Drew said. “He had a great game against us, 33 points, but he wasn’t the only one. They scored 52 points in the paint and a ton in transition, 23-2 fast break points. Our defense has gotten better, our transition defense has gotten better, and now we’ll be able to show much better it’s gotten.”

After opening the Big 12 with three straight losses, Baylor (18-6, 7-4) has won seven of its last eight league games to pull into a four-way tie for second place with Kansas, Kansas State and Iowa State behind Texas, which is a game ahead with an 8-3 record.

Any team would suffer a dropoff by losing a player of Miles’ caliber, and the Horned Frogs (17-7, 6-5) clearly miss his scoring and defensive prowess.

Miles is the Big 12’s second-leading scorer with an 18.1 average while averaging three rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. Baylor saw just how destructive he could be with his 33-point outburst in TCU’s 88-87 win on Jan. 4 at the Ferrell Center.

It was Baylor's first home loss of the season, and the Bears would like to repay TCU by winning at Schollmaier Arena.

"Revenge factor? Uh, a little bit," said Baylor center Flo Thamba. "But most importantly, we’re just trying to focus, go out there, play our game and execute. And just try to handle our business."

Even without Miles, the Horned Frogs still have productive offensive players as forward Emanuel Miller and guard Damion Baugh are averaging 13 points apiece.

Miller leads the Horned Frogs with 6.5 rebounds per game and is a dangerous 3-point shooter who is hitting 48.4 percent while Baugh ranks third in the league with 5.2 assists per game.

“If you’re a Top 25 team, it’s more than one player,” Drew said. “Baugh is somebody who missed the first six games of the year and he carries the load when Mike’s not there. When Mike is there, they share it. He’s as fast as any player 94 feet in the Big 12, and does a tremendous job getting in transition. It’s an old team. Emanuel Miller, Chuck O’Bannon, those guys have been there since TCU was founded.”

When the Bears lost their first game against the Horned Frogs, they had a ton of defensive issues.

Winning eight of their last nine games including a 67-64 win over Arkansas, the Bears have played much better defensively, getting a significant boost in the last two games with the unexpected return of Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua from a major knee injury suffered in February 2022.

Tchamwa Tchatchoua was the Big 12 co-defensive player of the year last season despite his injury. While the 6-8 Tchamwa Tchatchoua is obviously a big rebounding presence, the Bears are also communicating much better with him in the lineup.

After playing 14 minutes in his return in last Saturday’s 89-62 win over Texas Tech, Tchamwa Tchatchoua played 21 minutes in Wednesday’s 82-72 win over Oklahoma. In each game, he’s buried a pair of 3-pointers to add scoring potential to an already explosive offensive team.

“I just think his presence and his energy on defense are unmatched,” said Baylor guard Dale Bonner. “And it’s just so good to see him out there playing again. He always tries and communicates to everybody on the team.”

The Bears rank second in the Big 12 with 79 points per game as Keyonte George is fourth in the league with 17.5 points per game, Adam Flagler eighth with 15.4 and LJ Cryer 12th with 14.0.

George erupted for 23 points against the Sooners while Flagler contributed 20 and redshirt freshman guard Langston Love came off the bench for 19 points.

Now in the second half of the Big 12 schedule, Drew only expects the games to get tougher and more exhausting.

“The second go-around you definitely get the grind of the Big 12, and what I mean by that is every team knows all your plays and tendencies,” Drew said. “And that’s where that mental toughness comes in because things are a lot harder. At the same time, you’re used to the crowd noise, the intensity, the physicality, and you know if you take a play off you get embarrassed.”

Drew said Cryer’s availability for Saturday will be a game-time decision after he missed the second half of the Oklahoma game with a lower leg injury.

“He did some practice (Friday),” Drew said. “Hopefully he keeps improving. LJ is a tough kid and if he can go he’ll go, and we know that. Praying that he’s fine and is able to go. At the same time, it always takes a team to win and you’ve got to have a next man up mentality.”