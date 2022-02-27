Bears seek season sweep of Texas as Big 12 race comes down to wire

Despite a flood of injuries and constantly shifting lineups, Scott Drew’s resilient Baylor squad remarkably still finds itself with a shot to repeat as Big 12 champions.

After Saturday’s riveting 80-70 win over No. 5 Kansas at a jammed Ferrell Center, No. 10 Baylor stands just a half-game behind the Jayhawks in the Big 12 race heading into the final week of the regular season.

Baylor’s final two games are against No. 20 Texas in Austin on Monday at 8 p.m. followed by Iowa State at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Ferrell Center.

The Jayhawks (23-5, 12-3) own the inside track over the Bears (24-5, 12-4) and have a more favorable schedule with games against TCU on Tuesday and Thursday followed by Saturday’s date against Texas at Allen Fieldhouse.

But the Bears have gathered some momentum with a three-game winning streak and could move into position for a potential NCAA tournament No. 1 regional seed if they win out.