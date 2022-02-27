Bears seek season sweep of Texas with Big 12 race down to wire

Despite a flood of injuries and constantly shifting lineups, Scott Drew’s resilient Baylor squad remarkably still finds itself with a shot to repeat as Big 12 champions.
After Saturday’s riveting 80-70 win over No. 5 Kansas at a jammed Ferrell Center, No. 10 Baylor stands just a half-game behind the Jayhawks in the Big 12 race heading into the final week of the regular season.
Baylor’s final two games are against No. 20 Texas in Austin on Monday at 8 p.m. followed by Iowa State at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Ferrell Center.
The Jayhawks (23-5, 12-3) own the inside track over the Bears (24-5, 12-4) and have a more favorable schedule with games against TCU on Tuesday and Thursday followed by Saturday’s date against Texas at Allen Fieldhouse.
But the Bears have gathered some momentum with a three-game winning streak and could move into position for a potential NCAA tournament No. 1 regional seed if they win out.
“It’s really great,” said Baylor center Flo Thamba, who scored a career-high 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds against the Jayhawks. “Considering what we’ve been through with a lot of guys banged up, a lot of major injuries we’ve had, a win like this (over Kansas) just gives us motivation to just push forward for the rest of the season.”
The Bears know they’ll face a motivated Texas team seeking to avenge an 80-63 loss on Feb. 12 at the Ferrell Center. That was the game Baylor lost high-energy forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua to a season-ending knee injury.
The Longhorns (21-8, 10-6) will have another reason to be motivated since it will be their last game at the Frank Erwin Center after a 45-year run before moving into the Moody Center.
“I know it’s a big game for Texas, last game in their arena,” Drew said. “I know it’s been sold out for a while. It’s emotional, I know. Coach (Chris) Beard and his team are top 20, another team that’s a possible Final Four team.”
In the first game against the Longhorns, the Bears rallied around each other after Tchamwa Tchatchoua’s first-half injury and played a tremendous all-around game.
With Adam Flagler draining four of five 3-point attempts and scoring 20 points and James Akinjo contributing 15 points, six rebounds and seven assists, the Bears shot 50 percent and won the rebounding battle by a 42-32 margin.
Baylor’s defense also played at a high level by holding Texas to a 32.8 field goal percentage. Thamba recorded his first career double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.
With Tchamwa Tchatchoua out, the Bears need other players to step up on the boards. Matthew Mayer contributed in a big way against the Jayhawks with a career-high 12 rebounds to complement his nine points.
“I was really, really proud of Matt,” Drew said. “He was efficient, three of five (field goals). The thing I was really impressed by was the glass, 12 rebounds. He did a good job defensively.”
The Bears have had the Longhorns’ number in recent years with 11 wins in the last 12 games. They hope that trend continues as they try to stay in the Big 12 title race and battle for a high NCAA tournament seed.