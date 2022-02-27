Bears seek season sweep of Texas

The Longhorns (21-8, 10-6) will have another reason to be motivated since it will be their last game at the Frank Erwin Center after a 45-year run before moving into the Moody Center.

“I know it’s a big game for Texas, last game in their arena,” Drew said. “I know it’s been sold out for a while. It’s emotional, I know. Coach (Chris) Beard and his team are top 20, another team that’s a possible Final Four team.”

In the first game against the Longhorns, the Bears rallied around each other after Tchamwa Tchatchoua’s first-half injury and played a tremendous all-around game.

With Adam Flagler draining four of five 3-point attempts and scoring 20 points and James Akinjo contributing 15 points, six rebounds and seven assists, the Bears shot 50 percent and won the rebounding battle by a 42-32 margin.

Baylor’s defense also played at a high level by holding Texas to a 32.8 field goal percentage. Thamba recorded his first career double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

With Tchamwa Tchatchoua out, the Bears need other players to step up on the boards. Matthew Mayer contributed in a big way against the Jayhawks with a career-high 12 rebounds to complement his nine points.