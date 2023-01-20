Bears seek third straight road win at Oklahoma

Baylor’s first true road game at Marquette in November was an unmitigated disaster, and the second at Iowa State in late December turned into another double-digit loss.

But since then, the Bears have gone to Morgantown to pull off an 83-78 win over West Virginia on Jan. 11 before Tuesday’s impressive 81-74 win over Texas Tech in Lubbock.

So the No. 21 Bears will carry considerable confidence into Saturday’s 3 p.m. game against Oklahoma at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.

“We don’t want to jinx anything, but we’re going to stay with the same routine and see what happens,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “We’re the only team to win on the road (in the Big 12 after Jan. 7). So it’s really hard to do, you’ve got to really be locked in, and you’ve got to play really well. We’ve been able to do that for two (road) games, and we’ll see if we can keep it going.”

Better ball movement has been a key as the Bears (13-5, 3-3) have developed a more balanced attack and have been less dependent on the 3-point shot.

In the win over Texas Tech, the Bears hit 11 of 29 3-pointers and 17 of 29 two-pointers along with 14 of 18 free throws. Keyonte George led the Bears with 27 points while LJ Cryer hit 18, Jalen Bridges 14 and Adam Flagler nine.

The Bears were highly efficient as they dished out 16 assists with only three turnovers to win their third straight Big 12 game after losing the first three.

“Sixteen assists, three turnovers, that’s like an eclipse,” Drew said. “It doesn’t come around often in Big 12 play. Part of it is we’ve been healthy, so we’ve been able to practice together. We’ve had good competitive practices, guys have gotten better and more comfortable. I think coaches have gotten more secure in what plays to call with what personnel.”

While George has propelled Baylor’s three-game winning streak by averaging 22.3 points and 6.7 rebounds, Cryer has hit nine of 12 3-pointers and averaged 15.7 points. Bridges has also been an important factor by averaging 12 points and eight rebounds.

“You’ve got to be good on the glass because good defenses make it tough to score, and you need those second-chance opportunities,” Drew said. “Jalen is somebody playing for (Bob) Huggins at West Virginia who has learned the importance of rebounding, and that’s carried over. His analytical numbers at West Virginia were good, and he’s gotten better and better here, so hopefully he continues.”

The Bears rank second in the Big 12 in scoring offense with 80.6 points per game while the Sooners (11-7, 2-4) rank ninth with 68.5 points per game. But Oklahoma leads the Big 12 with a 48.9 field goal percentage and a 36.8 3-point percentage.

Leading the way is senior guard Grant Sherfield, a transfer from Nevada who ranks among the Big 12 leaders with a 17.5 scoring average, 3.5 assists, a 44.0 3-point percentage, and an 86.3 free throw percentage.

“He does a lot of scoring,” Drew said. “He’s been at Wichita State, he’s been at Nevada, and he’s put up numbers at those schools. He’s somebody that coming out of high school was a great scorer. He’s had some great coaches and has improved his game, and is definitely someone who has given them an offensive lift.”

Burly 6-10 senior center Tanner Groves is an inside and outside force who is averaging 10.2 points while ranking third in the Big 12 with a 7.3 rebounding average.

“He’s a big that can set a screen and roll,” said Baylor freshman forward Josh Ojianwuna. “He can also set a screen and pop. You have to be locked in to know when he’s going to screen and pop and when he’s going to screen and roll. He’s also going to be physical because the Big 12 is a physical game.”

Oklahoma senior forward Jalen Hill is averaging 9.4 points and 5.6 rebounds while senior forward Jacob Groves is averaging nine points and shooting 41.3 percent from 3-point range.

Despite their 2-4 Big 12 record, the Sooners have been highly competitive in nearly every game, dropping a 70-69 loss to Texas, a 63-60 loss to Iowa State and a 79-75 loss at Kansas. However, they’re coming off a 72-56 loss to Oklahoma State in Stillwater.

The Bears have won their last three games in Norman and had built an overall eight-game overall winning streak against the Sooners before a 72-67 loss in last year’s Big 12 tournament. Now playing with more continuity and confidence, they’re hoping to build on their current three-game winning streak.

“I think that speaks to the culture, and it starts with the upperclassmen,” Drew said. “They’ve done a great job in not allowing the young guys to lose confidence, but at the same time being demanding and accountable and trying to fix things that needed to be fixed and corrected for us to have a chance to win.”