Bears seeking elusive complete game

Baylor showed a lot of promising signs when it completed a 31-24 road win over Iowa State a month ago in the Big 12 opener.

Playing before a fired up road crowd at packed Jack Trice Stadium, the Bears pieced together a balanced offensive attack that committed no turnovers while the defense made a lot of crucial plays as safeties Devin Neal and Christian Morgan intercepted passes.

It’s the type of complementary football the Bears strive for every game, but has been elusive in the three games since then.

They came closest in Saturday’s 35-23 win over Kansas at McLane Stadium.

Blowing out of the gates with tremendous energy, the Bears surged to a 28-3 lead. They had a chance to score their fifth touchdown of the first half, but tight end Ben Sims dropped a pass in the end zone before Craig Young intercepted Blake Shapen’s next pass.

“For me, that was a really hard moment, because in my mind I don't drop balls like that,” Sims said. “I don't let myself get in situations like that. So it was frustrating. Coach (Jeff) Grimes always says whenever you make a mistake, we're going to come back to you. For him to tell me that, it means a lot.”

But Baylor’s biggest slide came in the second half when the Jayhawks scored 20 straight points to pull within five.

Jereme Robinson’s 49-yard return of a Shapen fumble to set up the Jayhawks' first touchdown put the wheels in motion. Baylor’s defense began giving up some big plays as Jason Bean hit Quentin Skinner for a 24-yard touchdown pass and later found Trevor Wilson for a 47-yard bomb to set up Bean’s four-yard touchdown run.

To the Bears’ credit, they composed themselves enough to piece together a seven-play, 69-yard drive that featured Richard Reese’s 37-yard run that set up his game-sealing two-yard touchdown with 2:37 remaining. It capped a spectacular game for the freshman running back as he amassed 186 yards rushing on 31 carries.

Coming off losses to Oklahoma State and West Virginia, the Bears finished off a much needed win to improve to 4-3 overall and 2-2 in the Big 12. But the game got a little too close for comfort after the Bears built such a big lead.

“To build that and close out the game when it’s needed was good to see, but we would all like to not be in that situation again,” said Baylor coach Dave Aranda. “However you call that, that killer instinct or whatever that is, we’re aiming to work to get it. The best teams have that. I think for us it’s something we have to teach. I have to teach it better and we have to execute it. To make it to where we want to make it, with the rest of the schedule the way it lays out, it’s going to be needed.”

During their remaining five games, Aranda hopes his squad can put together two complete halves like the first half against the Jayhawks and not have to sweat it out at the end.

“I just think that’s kind of the glimpse of who we can be,” Aranda said. “We’re still just scratching and clawing and fighting to be that, and still have belief that we can be that. It’s elusive, though, because you guys were all with us in the second half. I think the ability to finish and just all of it, everything this season is all about defining things.”

The Bears need to win two more games to become bowl eligible. While that might not seem like a difficult task coming off last year’s 12-2 Big 12 championship season, it’s a daunting challenge for a team that’s still trying to find itself with a lot of young players at key positions.

Baylor’s next two games are on the road against Texas Tech on Saturday in Lubbock followed by Oklahoma on Nov. 5 in Norman.

The Red Raiders pounded West Virginia, 48-10, on Saturday as redshirt freshman quarterback Behren Morton threw for 325 yards and two touchdowns and Tahj Brooks ran for 107 yards and two scores.

Baylor will not only play a hot Red Raiders squad, emotions will be high at Jones AT&T Stadium since it will be the first time that Aranda and former assistant Joey McGuire will face each other after he became Texas Tech’s head coach late last season.

Red Raiders fans will be especially fired up with Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro quarterback Patrick Mahomes coming back to his alma mater to be honored as a Texas Tech Hall of Fame and Ring of Honor inductee.

Though the Sooners have fallen out of the Top 25, they’ll still be tough to beat in Norman. What looked like favorable home games will be anything but easy when the Bears face No. 22 Kansas State on Nov. 12 and No. 7 TCU on Nov. 19. The Bears will complete the regular season against Texas on Nov. 25 in Austin.

While Aranda wants to finish strong, he knows he must also have patience with a team that’s still very much a work in progress.

“It’s difficult to have patience when you’re counting the wins and losses, but I think it’s way important to have patience and to teach,” Aranda said. “So the ability for us to learn a really hard lesson and then win, is a successful thing. Because we’ve learned some hard lessons and have taken losses. There’s a whole lot to work on that we can get better at, and we’ll do that.”