Bears seeking fast start against Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns have gained a reputation as a fast starting team with catastrophic finishes.
In their last two games against No. 4 Oklahoma and No. 15 Oklahoma State, the Longhorns have jumped out to double-digit leads only to see them wither away down the stretch.
Following a bye week, No. 16 Baylor wants to come out with the intensity to match Texas’ start to avoid playing from behind in Saturday’s 11 a.m. game at McLane Stadium.
“One of the things that stands out about them is that they jump on you fast, and it's big plays generally,” said Baylor coach Dave Aranda. “So there is a wave that you have to withstand. For us early game, starting fast, being on our P's and Q's, eyes where they need to be, answering and finishing drives on offense, being aggressive on special teams and matching intensity. All of that from the get-go is going to be way important.”
In stark contrast to the Longhorns (4-3, 2-2), the Bears (6-1, 3-1) have gained momentum as games have progressed, especially in a 45-20 blowout of West Virginia and a 38-24 win over BYU in the last two games.
The Baylor coaching staff has continued to put a greater load on quarterback Gerry Bohanon’s shoulders, and he’s responded. After throwing for a career-high 336 yards and four touchdowns against West Virginia, he came back with a 228-yard performance against BYU.
“I love that confidence,” Bohanon said. “They will let me do everything. They know there’s not a pass I can’t make. They give me a chance to throw the ball everywhere and make all kinds of throws. I appreciate that and I hope they continue to push me to play at a high level.”
Complementing Bohanon’s passing game is an effective running game featuring Abram Smith and Trestan Ebner. With Smith rushing for 785 yards and 10 touchdowns and Ebner rushing for 496 yards, the Bears lead the Big 12 with 238.3 yards rushing per game.
“Having them back there makes my game pretty easy because I know they’re going to run the ball hard,” Bohanon said. “When they get rolling, they’re going to give me the chance to throw the ball behind them. They’re different running backs but they complement each other. Abram’s more of a downhill run through you type of guy, but he’s also kind of shifty. Eb is more of a shifty guy, get him on the edge and he’ll outrun you. But he can also run through you.”
Bohanon believes it will be important for Baylor’s offense to be patient and take what the Texas defense gives the Bears. The Longhorns’ defense has played solid at times, but hasn’t been good at holding leads which clearly showed in a 55-48 loss to Oklahoma and a 32-24 loss to Oklahoma State.
“I see a really good team, a team that plays hard,” Bohanon said. “They try to keep passes from getting behind them, they want you to take the short route. I see a defense that plays as a unit. They’re a good team. I think it’s going to be a fun atmosphere and a really good game.”
Baylor’s defense has played at a high level all season, but has especially ramped up the intensity the last two weeks. With West Virginia rushing for 90 yards and BYU picking up just 67, the Bears’ pass rushers have been free to tee off on quarterbacks as they’ve collected 11 sacks the last two games after getting six in the first five games.
But the Longhorns’ offense will be the most explosive the Bears have faced so far. Texas ranks third in the Big 12 with 456.7 yards per game and second by averaging 41.6 points. The catalyst is dynamic running back Bijan Robinson, who leads the Big 12 with 924 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns.
“He’s an elusive, powerful, shifty type of running back,” said Baylor linebacker Terrel Bernard. “All 11 have to rally to the ball and get him down. They’ve started fast in pretty much every single one of their games. So creating negative plays and just weathering the storm, knowing that they’re going to make their plays, just like we are.”
Texas quarterback Casey Thompson has passed for 1,274 yards and 15 touchdowns, and the Longhorns feature a pair of dangerous receivers in Xavier Worthy who has made 29 catches for 542 yards and six touchdowns while Jordan Whittington has made 24 catches for 359 yards and three scores.
With defenses having to focus on Robinson, Thompson has been effective throwing deep. That’s an area the Bears’ defense has focused on improving the last two weeks after BYU quarterback Jaren Hall threw for 342 yards and burned the secondary on long passes several times.
“I think their shot throw game is what stands out the most,” Aranda said. “I think their ability to get chunk plays and explosive plays is the best that we’ve seen. I think defensively we have not been the best at defending that. I think right away that becomes a thing.”
After the McLane Stadium crowd warmly welcomed future Big 12 member BYU, the Longhorns will likely walk into an even more hostile atmosphere than usual since they’re jumping to the SEC.
But the Baylor players won’t be thinking about anything but trying to beat the Longhorns and earn their third straight win at McLane Stadium in October.
“I think it's really important, kind of capping off this little homestretch that we’ve had,” Bernard said. “The guys are excited. We had some downtime to get healthy, rest our bodies a little during the bye week, and everybody’s excited to be back and we’re excited to play.”