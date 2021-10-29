Bears seeking fast start against Longhorns

“I love that confidence,” Bohanon said. “They will let me do everything. They know there’s not a pass I can’t make. They give me a chance to throw the ball everywhere and make all kinds of throws. I appreciate that and I hope they continue to push me to play at a high level.”

Complementing Bohanon’s passing game is an effective running game featuring Abram Smith and Trestan Ebner. With Smith rushing for 785 yards and 10 touchdowns and Ebner rushing for 496 yards, the Bears lead the Big 12 with 238.3 yards rushing per game.

“Having them back there makes my game pretty easy because I know they’re going to run the ball hard,” Bohanon said. “When they get rolling, they’re going to give me the chance to throw the ball behind them. They’re different running backs but they complement each other. Abram’s more of a downhill run through you type of guy, but he’s also kind of shifty. Eb is more of a shifty guy, get him on the edge and he’ll outrun you. But he can also run through you.”

Bohanon believes it will be important for Baylor’s offense to be patient and take what the Texas defense gives the Bears. The Longhorns’ defense has played solid at times, but hasn’t been good at holding leads which clearly showed in a 55-48 loss to Oklahoma and a 32-24 loss to Oklahoma State.