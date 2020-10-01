Bears seeking first win at fan-less West Virginia

Baylor’s special teams were tremendous as Trestan Ebner became the first player in school history to return two kicks for touchdowns in a single game. John Mayers nailed a 47-yard field goal in the second quarter while Issac Power placed a 34-yard punt at the 1 that led to linebacker Terrel Bernard’s sack for a fourth-quarter safety.

“We spend a lot of time meeting and time throughout practice to address our needs there,” Aranda said. “We have a fair amount of starters playing special teams. That showed with (John) Lovett’s effort to get a good block on the perimeter for Trestan (on his 100-yard kickoff return). For him to do that was impressive, and that’s how we want to be on full display there effort-wise.”

Baylor should have more offensive line depth with center Xavier Newman-Johnson, guard Blake Bedier and tackle Jake Burton potentially returning for West Virginia after missing the Kansas game.

Aranda hopes to see his team block out any distractions and bring the same complete focus from all units of his team, even in a weird atmosphere in a near-empty stadium.