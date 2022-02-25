Bears seeking to avenge loss in rematch against Jayhawks

Doomsday at Allen Fieldhouse is still fresh in Baylor’s collective memory.
An angry Kansas team that had suffered an 18-point home loss to Kentucky jumped on the Bears from the opening tip and never let up.
Kansas 83, Baylor 59.
That Feb. 5 game in Lawrence is the No. 10 Bears' most lopsided loss of the season, and will be a major motivation in their rematch against the No. 5 Jayhawks at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Ferrell Center.
With ESPN College GameDay opening a big day of basketball at the Ferrell Center at 10 a.m., Baylor coach Scott Drew wants his team to be at its best.
“Definitely, we didn’t play our best basketball game,” Drew said. “They had a lot to do with that. They’re a very good team. As competitors go, obviously, you want to put your best foot forward. So we’ll definitely try to correct some things.”
The Bears have drawn crowds close to 10,000 at most of their Big 12 home games, but Saturday’s atmosphere will likely be the best and loudest of the season since the Jayhawks are in town.
“Rocking, I can’t wait,” said Baylor guard Adam Flagler. “It’s helped having a fan base like that, that’s willing to come out. When we go away, we definitely feel the energy. I know that a lot of teams that come here are feeling the energy and feeling how different it is. It’s just great having so many people behind us and supporting us.”
The first win over the Bears is the difference between the Jayhawks (23-4, 12-2) sitting in the Big 12 driver’s seat instead of Baylor (23-5, 11-4).
Kansas has a 1½-game lead over Baylor and Texas Tech heading into the final eight days of the regular season. But the Bears aren’t as concerned about where they stand in the race as much as taking the necessary steps to play better against the Jayhawks.
“We always feel confident with our guys,” said Baylor center Flo Thamba. “We had time to practice and figure out certain things that we feel like are going to best equip us for Saturday. But overall, the confidence is definitely there, especially with Adam (Flagler) and him being back.”
After missing Baylor’s 72-62 win over TCU last Saturday with a knee issue, Flagler came back to match his career high with 29 points in Monday’s 66-64 overtime win against Oklahoma State in Stillwater.
Playing 41 minutes, Flagler hit 11 of 20 field goals, including seven of 13 from 3-point range. Drew said Flagler is ready to play against the Jayhawks, which is welcome news for the injury-riddled Bears since guard LJ Cryer is questionable after missing seven of the last eight games with a foot injury.
“I didn’t think I was going to play 41 minutes,” Flagler said. “I didn’t know what was going to happen. Sitting out, I was a little nervous, being out and coming back, how it would feel. But once I got out there and got going, I was just glad to be out there with my teammates.”
The Jayhawks come into the game riding a five-game winning streak following a 79-76 loss to Texas in Austin on Feb. 7.
They dominated the Bears in every way in the first meeting as they shot 51.6 percent while winning the boards by a 46-37 margin and limiting Baylor to a season-low 29.6 field goal percentage.
Both guards Christian Braun and Ochai Agbaji led the Jayhawks with 18 points while forward Jalen Wilson collected 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
“They’ve got real athletic, high-level guards,” Flagler said. “They can get out and run, hit shots. It’s not really just the guards, it’s the emphasis on the whole team be-cause they are a really effective team that plays together.”
Besides rebounding more aggressively, Drew wants the Bears to get back on defense faster against the Jayhawks, especially in transition situations.
“When you lose a game like that, it starts with the coach,” Drew said. “After that game, we changed some things in practice, and our transition defense has been a lot better since then. Rebounding-wise, we actually did a decent job numbers-wise, we just didn’t convert and they did. So the effort was there, the execution wasn’t.”
With Baylor's injury issues, Drew has inserted zone defense in some situations instead of playing strictly man-to-man.