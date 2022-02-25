Bears seeking to avenge loss in rematch against Jayhawks

The first win over the Bears is the difference between the Jayhawks (23-4, 12-2) sitting in the Big 12 driver’s seat instead of Baylor (23-5, 11-4).

Kansas has a 1½-game lead over Baylor and Texas Tech heading into the final eight days of the regular season. But the Bears aren’t as concerned about where they stand in the race as much as taking the necessary steps to play better against the Jayhawks.

“We always feel confident with our guys,” said Baylor center Flo Thamba. “We had time to practice and figure out certain things that we feel like are going to best equip us for Saturday. But overall, the confidence is definitely there, especially with Adam (Flagler) and him being back.”

After missing Baylor’s 72-62 win over TCU last Saturday with a knee issue, Flagler came back to match his career high with 29 points in Monday’s 66-64 overtime win against Oklahoma State in Stillwater.

Playing 41 minutes, Flagler hit 11 of 20 field goals, including seven of 13 from 3-point range. Drew said Flagler is ready to play against the Jayhawks, which is welcome news for the injury-riddled Bears since guard LJ Cryer is questionable after missing seven of the last eight games with a foot injury.