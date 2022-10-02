Bears seeking to correct issues during bye week

Leading up to Saturday’s Top 25 showdown against Oklahoma State, the Baylor players talked about how much fun and stress free the upcoming bye week would be if the Bears pulled out a win.

After dropping a 36-25 decision to the Cowboys, the next week will likely be anything but fun.

Now 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the Big 12, the Bears have to improve in a lot of areas to follow up the 2021 Big 12 championship season with another successful year.

The schedule isn’t going to get any easier. Though West Virginia (2-3, 0-2) appears to be the most beatable opponent remaining in a tough Big 12, a win over the Mountaineers on Oct. 13 would be Baylor’s first ever in Morgantown after five losses.

For the first time this season, the Bears are unranked in the Associated Press poll after falling from No. 16 following the loss to the No. 7 Cowboys. It was Baylor's first loss at McLane Stadium since 2020 after going 7-0 last year and winning the first two home games this year.

Baylor linebacker Dillon Doyle is looking forward to some deep soul searching as the Bears try to work out their issues.

“In terms of turning the page and kind of boxing this up and putting this in the past, I'm kind of thankful that we're going into a bye week because now we can kind of have a little bit of humility moving forward,” Doyle said. “Just say, ‘Hey, what are we’ and kind of move forward with honesty and tell the truth to each other. Kind of do some self scout and figure those things out."”

The most obvious area the Bears need to improve is special teams.

The Cowboys quickly grabbed the second-half momentum when Jaden Nixon returned the kickoff for a 98-yard touchdown. Later in the third quarter, Brennan Presley returned a kickoff 50 yards before the Cowboys scored another touchdown.

“We’ve got to handle that better,” said Baylor coach Dave Aranda. “I think the hidden yardage in this is not really good for the Baylor Bears. Of all the three sides of it, that’s the one area that we must have improvement.”

Though sophomore quarterback Blake Shapen threw for a career-high 345 yards and two touchdowns, he threw two fourth quarter interceptions.

The first one certainly wasn’t his fault as the ball escaped receiver Gavin Holmes’ grasp and fell into the arms of safety Thomas Harper. On Shapen’s second interception, safety Jason Taylor made a nice stretch for the ball along the sidelines.

The Bears were also haunted by a couple of failed first-half running plays.

Early in the second quarter, Cowboy defenders swarmed all over Richard Reese for a safety after he took a pitch in the end zone.

“Credit goes to them,” Aranda said. “I want to say we’ve got two tight ends at the point of attack, and you wish all of that would have been better. That play, in particular, had been a positive play just a week earlier. So I think we were looking at it from that lens.”

On their next possession, the Bears drove 64 yards before facing fourth-and-one at the 7. Once again, Reese tried to run wide but linebacker Mason Cobb stopped him cold with a tremendous open-field tackle to end the scoring threat.

“That was one of those plays where we didn’t execute at a crucial time,” said Baylor offensive tackle Connor Galvin. “As an offense, obviously it sucks. It’s not ideal. That’s one of those things where you sit on the bench, take a deep breath, address what happened, talk it out to see what happened on the field. The coaches talk. We talk and move on from the play.”

Defensively, the Bears played well much of the game but gave up some big plays, including a 49-yard pass from Spencer Sanders to a leaping Braydon Johnson to set up Dominic Richardson’s one-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

Though the Bears played with a lot of energy in the second half, they didn’t start the game that way as they went into halftime trailing 16-3.

“I’m proud of our team for the second half we had and the ability to start that third quarter with some emotion and energy, which frankly was missing in the first and second quarter,” Aranda said. “There in the third and fourth there really wasn’t a point in time to where there was someone kind of hiding out or someone kind of looking for a break or any of that. I thought there was fight all the way. There’s a lot to be learned from there, but there’s a lot to be learned from the first half.”

As one of the team’s leaders, Doyle is looking forward to the bye week. It would have been a lot more fun after a win, but there could be much more team focus and lessons learned after a loss.