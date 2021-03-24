Bears set out to find 'aura of dominance' in spring drills

Football coaches will utilize whatever they can find to teach and motivate their teams, and Dave Aranda is no different.
The second-year Baylor coach said that earlier this month a bunch of his players sat down to watch the UFC women’s featherweight bout between Amanda Nunes and Megan Anderson. Nunes won that fight by submission in the first round, and in doing so, gave Aranda a teaching tool.
“There’s just an aura of dominance with Amanda,” Aranda explained. “So, what does dominance look like? How does competitive spirit and relentlessness every day, how does that drive that dominance?”
The Bears set out on trying to build a culture of dominance on Wednesday, the program’s opening day of spring drills.
On first glance, dominance might seem a ways off. Baylor went 2-7 in an abbreviated 2020 season, Aranda’s first at the helm in Waco. It was a season of learning on the fly for the first-time head coach, in more ways than one. COVID-19’s infiltration on the country prevented the Bears from going through spring drills last year, so when the Bears gathered on Wednesday at the Allison Indoor Football Facility for their opening stretches at the start of practice, an unmistakable energy crackled in the air.
Allen Iverson may not have liked practice, but it seemed these Bears were digging it.
“Man, I haven’t had spring ball in a while,” said senior offensive lineman Connor Galvin. “It’s great to be back. It’s been three or four months since we’ve been off, don’t know the exact date. I friggin’ love football, everybody loves this, it’s a great time out here.”
A year into the Aranda era, the players spoke of a growing level of comfort and understanding of the head coach. Of course, plenty of new car smell still lingers around the football facility. Baylor shook up the offensive coaching staff following the season, cutting loose of former offensive coordinator Larry Fedora and bringing in Jeff Grimes, formerly of BYU. Other new faces include Eric Mateos on the offensive line, cornerbacks coach Kevin Curtis and strength coach Vic Valoria.
Even some of the holdovers are in new spots. Shawn Bell spent Wednesday’s practice excitedly instructing Baylor’s quarterbacks on the finer points of the position, after spending last year working with the offensive line. It’s nothing unfamiliar to Bell, a former standout high school QB at China Spring and at Baylor.
The offense won’t look the same, and it goes beyond the guy taking the snaps. Grimes favors a wide zone offensive scheme made popular by the likes of Kevin Stefanski, former Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator who now serves as head coach of the Cleveland Browns.
“It has changed. There’s more pro-style element to it,” Aranda said. “I think we’re going to be a wide-zone team, which I think in the Big 12 makes a lot of sense. I think if you look at some of the more efficient teams in our league, they run the wide zone.”
Naturally, the most intriguing position of the spring will center on the quarterback position. Charlie Brewer is gone, having transferred after his fourth season at Baylor to Utah, where he’ll finish his final year of eligibility. Gerry Bohanon and Jacob Zeno figure to be the front-runners to replace him, and they zipped plenty of balls downfield in the opening practice of the season. But some promising youngsters could add a bit of spice to this competitive stew, namely redshirt freshman Blake Shapen out of Shreveport, La., and true freshman Kyron Drones out of Shadow Creek High School in Pearland. Drones, in particular, doesn’t exactly fit the mold of the skinny, better-get-him-in-the-weight-room freshman, as he checks in at 6-foot-2 and 222 pounds.
“It’s pretty intense, you could feel it today. You could feel it,” Aranda said of the QB competition. “And I think all those guys are competitors. And every single one of them brings a different skillset. So, it makes it really unique that way. Coach Grimes and Coach Bell and I have had a fair amount of conversation about this. We’re excited for the opportunity. And I know they’re attacking it, just based on today.”
Defensively, Baylor adapted nicely to the multiple-look, almost positionless defensive schemes implemented by Aranda and coordinator Ron Roberts. The Bears finished 48th nationally in total number, a respectable number considering how much time they spent on the field, and given the fact that they lost their best player, linebacker Terrel Bernard, to an ACL injury after just five games.
Now it’s time to level up, Baylor’s defenders said.
“I would say just knowing our job better,” linebacker Jalen Pitre said. “We all can be better at something, but if we know our job it allows us to help our teammates. Along with that, just running to the ball. Every time we run to the ball, we’re going to make plays.”
That wasn’t an issue on Day One. The Bears brought a high level of energy to the opening proceedings — “Everybody was on 10, everybody was alert,” Pitre said — and they’re hoping that tenacious spirit continues throughout their 14 remaining spring practices.
It helps that Aranda is less of a mystery to the team these days.
“It took a little while, but I think everybody is starting to gradually grasp the defense and offense,” Pitre said. “I see guys confident and talking, and it’s real fun out there to see that. Our team is growing, and it’s good to see.”
Bear Facts
Aranda said that sophomore running back Craig “Sqwirl” Williams is progressing slowly but steadily through his rehab from last fall’s knee injury. The Baylor coach praised Williams’ “great attitude” and added that he’ll participate in various position meetings and walk-throughs, things that won’t “jeopardize his health.” … Baylor will practice again Thursday and Saturday this week.