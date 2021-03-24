Bears set out to find 'aura of dominance' in spring drills

Naturally, the most intriguing position of the spring will center on the quarterback position. Charlie Brewer is gone, having transferred after his fourth season at Baylor to Utah, where he’ll finish his final year of eligibility. Gerry Bohanon and Jacob Zeno figure to be the front-runners to replace him, and they zipped plenty of balls downfield in the opening practice of the season. But some promising youngsters could add a bit of spice to this competitive stew, namely redshirt freshman Blake Shapen out of Shreveport, La., and true freshman Kyron Drones out of Shadow Creek High School in Pearland. Drones, in particular, doesn’t exactly fit the mold of the skinny, better-get-him-in-the-weight-room freshman, as he checks in at 6-foot-2 and 222 pounds.

“It’s pretty intense, you could feel it today. You could feel it,” Aranda said of the QB competition. “And I think all those guys are competitors. And every single one of them brings a different skillset. So, it makes it really unique that way. Coach Grimes and Coach Bell and I have had a fair amount of conversation about this. We’re excited for the opportunity. And I know they’re attacking it, just based on today.”