Bears set to open Big 12 slate at Kansas State

The Big 12 conference is Baylor women’s basketball’s domain to rule until they don’t anymore.
That hasn’t changed.
But when Baylor begins Big 12 play on Sunday at Kansas State, things will be different for the program that is on an 11-year streak of winning the conference regular season championship. Kim Mulkey built the Bears into a dominant force in the league and she highly valued all of those league titles. Now it’s Nicki Collen’s turn to try to stay on top of the mountain.
For her part, Collen isn’t emphasizing it like that. The first-year Baylor coach seems focused on getting her team ready for the next phase of a long campaign.
“You kind of divide the season into the nonconference, conference and then your postseason,” Collen said. “We’re through one stretch. I think (Wednesday night’s victory over North Texas) was a good momentum game for us heading in there. We needed this game. Not having a game would’ve been really discouraging.”
The No. 10-ranked Bears (10-2) travel to Manhattan, Kans, to open against a Wildcats squad that has had a solid start to the season. Although Kansas State (10-2) hasn’t played in more than two weeks, its last outing was a good one as the Wildcats defeated Oregon, 68-56.
In that game, Kansas State 6-foot-6 junior center Ayoka Lee produced 19 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks. Collen and Baylor know Lee will be the foundation that Kansas State tries to build on.
“Lee is obviously a force on the block,” Collen said. “Everything they do is to get her touches. Amazingly, they’re surrounding her with three freshman guards that can shoot it, pass it and play and have size.”
For the season, Lee averages 23.8 points and 11.1 rebounds. That’s pretty close to Baylor star forward NaLyssa Smith’s numbers. Smith is scoring 21.1 points and grabbing a nation-leading 13.1 rebounds per night.
Smith and senior teammate Queen Egbo have seen Lee plenty of times before, so they know what to expect.
“She’s (6-6), you know, a lot stronger and her game is strictly on the post,” Smith said. “I haven’t seen if she’s expanded it or not.”
Collen hinted that the Bears strategy with Lee will be to keep her moving.
“These guys (Smith and Egbo) got to have their running shoes on,” Collen said. “They’ve got to run by Lee all night long. If one’s not running by her, the other has to run by her.”