Bears set to sign nation's No. 21 class

Gathering momentum from last year’s Big 12 championship, Baylor is set to sign the nation’s No. 21 recruiting class featuring 10 players ranked in the Tribune-Herald’s Top 100 in Texas.

With the NCAA early signing period beginning Wednesday, the Bears had 22 commitments through Tuesday.

In Rivals.com’s national recruiting rankings, the Bears’ No. 21 ranking in the 2023 class is fifth in the Big 12 behind No. 5 Texas, No. 9 Oklahoma, No. 17 TCU and No. 20 Texas Tech.

Many of the players chose Baylor because of head coach Dave Aranda and his staff’s ability to develop players. Baylor’s recruiting class includes four four-star players and 16 three-star players.

“I’ve seen the way the Baylor coaches can take guys who are not necessarily ranked as high as others and still win,” said Argyle offensive lineman Wes Tucker. “That shows how well they plan and develop players.”

Twenty-one players had committed to Baylor before the Sept. 3 season opener against Albany. The only late high school or junior college addition so far to the 2023 class has been Hutchinson Community College noseguard Jerrell Boykins, who announced that he was committing to Baylor on Monday night.

Topping the Bears’ signees is Dripping Springs four-star quarterback Austin Novosad, who committed on Sept. 16, 2021, and has stuck with the Bears despite interest from schools like Ohio State, Notre Dame, Texas and Texas A&M.

Only Houston Stratford tight end Hawkins Polley, who committed to Baylor on Sept. 6, 2021, has been pledged to Baylor longer than Novosad.

The 6-3, 180-pound Novosad completed 64.5 percent of his passes for 2,911 yards and 39 touchdowns while throwing just five interceptions as a senior. He’s among just two quarterbacks in the Trib’s Top 100 players in Texas, joining Denton Guyer’s Jackson Arnold, who is committed to Oklahoma.

The Bears’ three other four-star recruits by Rivals.com include Clear Falls outside linebacker Corey Kelly, Katy Mayde Creek defensive back Tay’Shawn Wilson and Arlington Lamar offensive lineman Isaiah Robinson.

Since Temple’s Taurean York recently switched his commitment from Baylor to Texas A&M, Kelly is the only linebacker listed in Baylor’s 2023 class. However, other recruits could be converted to linebacker.

With veterans like Siaki Ika, Jaxon Player, TJ Franklin and Cole Maxwell gone, Baylor’s 2023 class features three defensive linemen ranked among the Trib’s top 100 players in the state, including Killeen Ellison’s Brendan Bett, Garland Lakeview Centennial’s Trey Wilson and Fort Bend Ridge Point’s DK Kalu.

La Grange defensive end Jaren Woods and Fort Bend Marshall defensive end Trent Thomas are also committed to the Bears.

After losing veterans like Connor Galvin, Jacob Gall and Grant Miller, Baylor’s offensive line of the future includes commitments from Robinson, Sean Thompkins from Covington (Ga.) Newton and Argyle’s Tucker.

Baylor’s class is also heavy on defensive backs with Franklin’s Bryson Washington, Lewisville’s Caden Jenkins, Baton Rouge Southern Lab’s Carl Williams, Mesquite Horn’s DJ Coleman and Mayde Creek’s Wilson.

Tight ends feature Polley and Phoenix Horizon’s Matthew Klopfenstein while Texas top 100 recruit Micah Gifford is the only wide receiver listed in Baylor’s 2023 class. However, Mineola’s Dawson Pendergress and Keller Timber Creek LeVar Thornton are listed as athletes.

Baylor is also set to sign Mocksville (N.C.) Davie kicker Palmer Williams.