Bears share the sugar in 93-56 blowout of Central Arkansas

No. 2 Baylor has a motto that resonates throughout the team: Share the sugar.
Instead of taking the first open shot, they often find a shooter with an even better look at the basket.
Returning from Christmas break, Davion Mitchell was the catalyst as he dished out a career-high 12 assists in Baylor’s 93-56 blowout of Central Arkansas on Tuesday afternoon at the Ferrell Center.
Mitchell collected double-figure assists despite sitting out the final 11 minutes after the Bears (7-0) opened up a 72-37 lead.
“That’s Davion,” said Baylor guard MaCio Teague, who scored a game-high 20 points. “That’s something that might be new to you guys, but in practice, he’s always downhill, he’s coming off ball screens, making reads. He’s a really talented player getting others involved, and everybody loves playing with him for that reason.”
In Baylor’s Big 12-opening 100-69 win over Kansas State on Dec. 19, Jared Butler dished out a career-high 13 assists followed by seven assists in a 99-42 thrashing of Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the last game on Dec. 21. He picked up five more assists Tuesday afternoon to go along with his 17 points.
Baylor’s 25-to-10 assist-to-turnover ratio against Central Arkansas was indicative of the season.
“Definitely we’ve got great passers and playmakers, and a lot of good shot makers,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “So everyone knows when you’re open you want the ball, and the job of the person with the ball is to share the sugar. Davion did a great job getting in the paint, and when they collapsed he was making right reads.”
Superb passing was the key to Baylor shooting 50 percent overall while nailing 13 of 30 3-pointers.
The Bears got great bench production once again as Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua hit all six shots and scored 13 points while pulling down 11 rebounds. Matthew Mayer hit two of three 3-pointers and scored 13 points while Adam Flagler returned from a two-game absence to score 10.
The 6-3 Flagler broke away for a dunk to give the Bears an 83-40 lead with 8:28 remaining, but was called for a technical for hanging on the rim.
“That was his first collegiate dunk, so he said he was a little nervous up there,” Drew said. “So he got that technical. Adam for 16 minutes, I thought he did a lot of really good things. As always, he made shots, made the right reads, made the right passes. It’s great to get him back.”
Mitchell had the hot hand early as he nailed a pair of 3-pointers as the Bears grabbed an 11-6 lead. But he took only one more shot the rest of the game as he concentrated on dishing the ball to his teammates.
“I try to make it easy for them and put them in the best position to get those shots,” Mitchell said. “There’s only one ball out there, so whoever is the open man gets the shot.”
With Teague scoring on a bank shot and Mitchell throwing an alley-oop pass to Tchatchoua for a slam, the Bears went on a 10-0 run to open up a 30-15 lead with 9:05 left in the first half.
Hitting five of eight 3-pointers for Central Arkansas in the first half, DeAndre Jones kept the game from getting too out of hand. But Central Arkansas couldn’t keep the Bears from nailing 3-pointers as they hit 10 of 19 in the first half.
During one stretch, the Bears scored 18 straight points on six 3-pointers as Flagler hit a pair and Teague, Butler, LJ Cryer and Mayer drained one apiece to give the Bears a 48-29 lead with 2:20 left in the first half.
After going into halftime with a 53-35 lead, the Bears opened the second half with a 15-0 run to put the game away for good.
Mitchell showed a sharp eye again for his teammates as he opened the second half with passes to Teague and Flo Thamba for baskets. After Mayer buried a 3-pointer, Mitchell hit Tchatchoua for a pair of baskets, including a house-shaking slam to extend Baylor’s lead to 68-35.
Central Arkansas didn’t score in the second half until Samson George got inside for a layup with 13:08 left in the game.
“Definitely they’re one of the faster offensive tempos in the country,” Drew said. “Coming off Christmas break, we probably didn’t do a good enough job getting our guys sprinting and getting back in transition. Second half, I thought we did a much better job with our adjustments as far as getting back and matching up, and trying to having them try to score over our length. Our defense kind of imposed its will.”
The Bears will make a quick turnaround to face Alcorn State at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Ferrell Center.
“Everybody on the team wants to go play at the next level, and this kind of makes us feel like we’re playing at the next level with a back-to-back game like they do in the NBA,” Teague said. “It’s a quick turnaround, we’ve got to stay off our feet, be mature about every situation that we’re in, and just be prepared.”
BEAR FACTS
A moment of silence was held before the game following the recent deaths of former Baylor assistant softball coach Mark Lumley and former Baylor athlete and athletic administrator Jeanne Price Nowlin.