Bears share the sugar in 93-56 blowout of Central Arkansas

Superb passing was the key to Baylor shooting 50 percent overall while nailing 13 of 30 3-pointers.

The Bears got great bench production once again as Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua hit all six shots and scored 13 points while pulling down 11 rebounds. Matthew Mayer hit two of three 3-pointers and scored 13 points while Adam Flagler returned from a two-game absence to score 10.

The 6-3 Flagler broke away for a dunk to give the Bears an 83-40 lead with 8:28 remaining, but was called for a technical for hanging on the rim.

“That was his first collegiate dunk, so he said he was a little nervous up there,” Drew said. “So he got that technical. Adam for 16 minutes, I thought he did a lot of really good things. As always, he made shots, made the right reads, made the right passes. It’s great to get him back.”

Mitchell had the hot hand early as he nailed a pair of 3-pointers as the Bears grabbed an 11-6 lead. But he took only one more shot the rest of the game as he concentrated on dishing the ball to his teammates.

“I try to make it easy for them and put them in the best position to get those shots,” Mitchell said. “There’s only one ball out there, so whoever is the open man gets the shot.”