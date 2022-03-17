Bears sharp in 85-49 blowout of Norfolk State to open NCAA tourney

FORT WORTH – When Baylor is burying 3-pointers, playing gritty defense, and getting strong contributions from everybody, better take your flogging and go home.

No. 16 seed Norfolk State was no match for the No. 1 Bears’ multi-faceted assault in Thursday’s NCAA Tournament opener.

With Matthew Mayer collecting a career-high 22 points and Jeremy Sochan contributing 15 points and seven rebounds, the Spartans never had a chance as the Bears rolled to an 85-49 win at Dickies Arena.

The Bears (27-6) made it clear from the opening minutes that they didn’t intend to become the second No. 1 seed in NCAA Tournament history to be upset by a No. 16 seed. The defending national champions will face No. 8 North Carolina, a 95-63 winner over No. 9 Marquette, in Saturday’s second round in the East Region.

“Our guys were really focused from the jump,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “Our staff had a great game plan and our players did a great job executing. I thought the upperclassmen did a great job in making sure the focus and attention to detail was there. It was fun to watch. Not many things to complain about this game for sure.”

Hitting six of their first eight 3-pointers, the Bears jumped out to a 28-10 lead in the first 12 minutes and continued to play with high intensity throughout the game.

After hitting three of 22 3-pointers in a 72-67 loss to Oklahoma in the Big 12 tournament quarterfinals, the Bears found their long range groove and nailed 11 of 27 against the Spartans (24-7).

“We didn't come out in the Big 12 Tournament and play like we wanted to start the game,” Drew said. “And I think that was a conscious effort of everybody to come out and be a lot more aggressive in both halves. We did that and set the tone early.”

Mayer was the catalyst as he buried four of seven 3-pointers, but he had plenty of help as Adam Flagler, James Akinjo and Sochan hit two apiece.

“That was big,” Mayer said. “For me personally, I had been in a little bit of a slump and my teammates were finding me. So obviously, that helped us win the game.”

Akinjo finished with a double-double with 10 points and 10 assists while Flo Thamba came up big inside with 14 points and six boards. The Bears shot 57.4 percent overall and their defense limited the Spartans to a 31.6 shooting percentage.

Flagler started the 3-point parade when he drained a 3-pointer from the top of the arc to open the game. He followed with a baseline drive for a basket before Sochan, Akinjo and Mayer drilled 3-pointers to vault the Bears a 14-5 lead.

After Mayer buried another 3-pointer, Akinjo drained his second trey to push Baylor’s lead to 27-10 with 10:44 left in the first half.

With a strong Baylor contingent on hand, it was a much different atmosphere than last season’s NCAA Tournament when COVID-19 limited attendance.

It was a special day for Thamba since his parents saw him play in college for the first time. The senior center is a native of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

“The crowd was really good, especially for me, considering my parents were here for the first time,” Thamba said. “After the game when the buzzer went off and then just walking on the side, seeing them smiling and cheering, it meant a lot to me. It was special.”

With four Baylor players getting two first-half fouls, the Spartans started taking the ball inside for baskets during the latter part of the first half.

After Terrance Jones cut Baylor’s lead to 41-27 with a 3-pointer, the Spartans had a chance to move closer when Joe Bryant drove inside. But Bryant missed his shot and Sochan rebounded and threw a quick pass to Mayer streaking downcourt for a slam to push Baylor’s halftime lead to 43-27.

“I thought Jeremy was getting a rebound, and all of a sudden the ball was right in front of me,” Mayer said. “I was just like ‘Wow.’”

Mayer’s hot 3-point shooting continued to start the second half before the Bears began focusing on threading the ball inside to Thamba as both Akinjo and Flagler hit the big man for layups to stretch the lead to 54-32.

Building a big lead, Baylor’s seven-man rotation got some much needed rest as Drew put both Jordan Turner and Zach Loveday into the game. Turner finished with six points and six rebounds in under 11 minutes.

Playing their first game in a week following the Big 12 tournament loss to Oklahoma, the Bears looked refreshed and it showed in their performance.

“Definitely our legs were fresh and the guys got some more reps strength-wise,” Drew said. “When you get good looks like that, as a coach you’re confident in how they’re sharing the ball.”

