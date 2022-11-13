Bears shooting for strong finish after Kansas State loss

During the classic western movie “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” the famous outlaws are chased by a relentless, mysterious posse.

Occasionally, Butch and Sundance catch their breath and ask “Who are those guys?”

Baylor coach Dave Aranda must be asking the same thing about his football team. Ten games into the season, the Bears are still a mystery, even to themselves.

After getting back into the Big 12 championship game race with impressive road wins over Texas Tech and Oklahoma, the Bears looked lost and lifeless in a 31-3 loss to No. 19 Kansas State on Saturday night at McLane Stadium.

Now standing 6-4 overall and 4-3 in the Big 12, they’re a long shot to return to the title game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, where they won one of the most exciting games in Baylor history in a 21-16 thriller over Oklahoma State last December.

At 10-0 overall and 7-0 in league play, No. 4 TCU has already earned a spot in the championship game while 5-2 Kansas State is a game ahead of Baylor and Texas.

Last year’s Bears had a sure sense of themselves as they built momentum down the stretch. This year’s team is still trying to figure out who it is heading into the final two regular season games against the Horned Frogs at 11 a.m. Saturday at McLane Stadium and Texas on Nov. 25 in Austin.

“I think with this team, every day of every week of every month has been a constant push and pull and really tug of war to get our best selves to show up,” Aranda said. “So it continues on, and it’s a good fight to have. There is so much potential there, and there’s a greatness there that likes to stay hidden. And you really have to work to get brave enough to show up. So we’re aiming to do that.”

In preparation for Kansas State, Aranda tried to keep his team focused on the task ahead instead of gazing at the big picture. But he admitted that it was difficult to keep his team from thinking about the Big 12 championship race.

“That was not a focus or an emphasis of ours,” Aranda said. “And if it did, which I would believe that it did, it would be on-par with this year. That goes back to the tug of war and the push and pull and just all of it. So we will continue.”

The Bears’ 45-17 win over Texas Tech and 38-35 win over Oklahoma were arguably the two most complete road wins in Aranda’s three seasons at Baylor.

Baylor played complementary football in both games, establishing a tremendous running attack to set up Blake Shapen’s play-action passes, while the defense turned into a turnover-forcing machine by intercepting eight passes.

There was none of that against the Wildcats as the Bears rushed for a season-low 103 yards while controlling the ball for less than 23 minutes.

“They’re a great team,” said Baylor running back Craig “Sqwirl” Williams. “They’re very physical. They ran off the football. They had a great game plan as well and it just matched up well against ours. They had success on their side of the ball, and we didn’t have as much success as we wanted to.”

Baylor’s defense didn’t force a turnover as the Wildcats exhibited tremendous offensive balance with speedy Deuce Vaughn rushing for 106 yards while Will Howard threw for 196 yards and three touchdowns after coming off the bench to replace injured quarterback Adrian Martinez late in the first quarter.

Martinez is the Big 12’s best running quarterback, but Howard possesses the stronger arm. The Bears didn’t handle the changeup very well.

“I mean he can certainly throw the ball as he showed,” said Baylor linebacker Dillon Doyle. “The amount of preparation he must have gone through as a backup quarterback going into the game and really going out there and executing, a ton of respect for him. He’s an experienced player.”

The Wildcats controlled the clock and picked up 30 first downs, keeping Baylor’s offense off the field. When the Bears had chances to score, they failed as Shapen threw two interceptions and Baylor went 0-for-3 on fourth-down conversions.

Kansas State played exactly the kind of complementary football that the Bears had shown during their three-game winning streak heading into the game.

“Obviously, we’re working on complementary football because it didn’t show up tonight,” Doyle said. “It stinks when they (Baylor’s offense) don’t have the production you would love to see, but it’s like hey we’re going to try to pick you up because we love you. That’s a big thing for us, trying to stay out of the negative space is something we continue to work on. Hopefully we can kind of turn it around a little bit and stay positive.”

In previous games, the Bears have countered opening surges by opponents with a strong response of their own. But that didn’t happen against the Wildcats.

“I just think in the past, we've been hit like that, and punched like that, maybe take something on the chin and we kind of get down on a knee and we kind of come back,” Aranda said. “And that did not happen tonight. As hard as it is to say that, it did not. And so, that's something that way needs to be addressed and needs to be kind of owned so that we can get up next time.”

With games against TCU and Texas remaining, the Bears no longer control their own destiny to get back to the Big 12 championship game. But they can still make this a memorable season with a strong finish.

“In times like this, I think it’s important to keep perspective,” Doyle said. “I mean I just walked into a locker room with a hundred of my best friends. I mean they’re as heartbroken as me and they all love each other. I think just keeping things in perspective that we play football to go through the growth processes to make us better for life, and that’s a big part of being at Baylor. Just knowing those things and knowing we have two weeks to show growth here, and play for each other.”

For seniors like Doyle, Saturday’s game against the Horned Frogs will be their last at McLane Stadium, and they want to make the most of it.

“I’m not sure next week before the game is the time to be thinking of all the lasts because we’re going to be facing a top four opponent,” Doyle said. “When we’re done with all of this, I’ll look back and really appreciate what my time at Baylor means. We have a two-week sprint here with two great teams to play. Really excited to show how hard we can play and how we can grow from this because that’s what’s important.”

BEAR FACTS — Saturday's Baylor-TCU 11 a.m. game at McLane Stadium has been selected for FOX's Big Noon Kickoff Show, which will air at 9 a.m.