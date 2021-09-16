John Werner's college picks: Baylor should handle rebuilding Kansas

If there is one thing Kansas does more consistently than almost any program in college football, it’s changing coaches.

Lance Leipold is the hapless Jayhawks’ fifth coach since 2014, following Charlie Weis, Clint Bowen, David Beaty and Les Miles.

The Jayhawks haven’t had a winning season since 2008, a year after they finished 12-1 and won the Orange Bowl over Virginia Tech. They’ve since been the Big 12 bottom feeders, winning just seven Big 12 games since 2009.

Though the Bears are off to a 2-0 nonconference start, it will be long forgotten if they don’t beat the Jayhawks before getting into the meat of their schedule.

Baylor (-18) at Kansas

The Bears showed a lot of good things in their wins over Texas State and Texas Southern that they can certainly build on.

But it’s also wise to remember Texas State went 2-10 last year while Texas Southern went 0-11 in its last full season in 2019 and was coming off a season-opening 40-17 loss to Prairie View A&M.

If the Bears can continue to run the ball anywhere close to the 328.5 yards they’ve averaged in the first two games, they’re going to be a force in the Big 12.