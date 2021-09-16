John Werner's college picks: Baylor should handle rebuilding Kansas

If there is one thing Kansas does more consistently than almost any program in college football, it’s changing coaches.
Lance Leipold is the hapless Jayhawks’ fifth coach since 2014, following Charlie Weis, Clint Bowen, David Beaty and Les Miles.
The Jayhawks haven’t had a winning season since 2008, a year after they finished 12-1 and won the Orange Bowl over Virginia Tech. They’ve since been the Big 12 bottom feeders, winning just seven Big 12 games since 2009.
Though the Bears are off to a 2-0 nonconference start, it will be long forgotten if they don’t beat the Jayhawks before getting into the meat of their schedule.
Baylor (-18) at Kansas
The Bears showed a lot of good things in their wins over Texas State and Texas Southern that they can certainly build on.
But it’s also wise to remember Texas State went 2-10 last year while Texas Southern went 0-11 in its last full season in 2019 and was coming off a season-opening 40-17 loss to Prairie View A&M.
If the Bears can continue to run the ball anywhere close to the 328.5 yards they’ve averaged in the first two games, they’re going to be a force in the Big 12.
Kansas’ defense won’t be nearly as good as most of the teams Baylor will face down the road, which should mean the Bears can continue to put up strong offensive numbers.
Baylor 38, Kansas 17
Nebraska (+22) at No. 3 Oklahoma
Just for old times’ sake, both the Sooners and Cornhuskers should come out running the wishbone.
Once one of the great rivalries in college football, only the Sooners have remained a national powerhouse. The Cornhuskers have been mediocre and sometimes downright terrible since they left the Big 12 for the Big Ten in 2011.
After slipping by Tulane 40-35 in the opener, the Sooners showed their offensive explosiveness in last week’s 76-0 blowout of Western Carolina. Expect a lot of Spencer Rattler touchdown passes against Oklahoma’s old Big Eight rival.
Oklahoma 45, Nebraska 14
Virginia Tech (+3) at West Virginia
It’s hard to judge what kind of season West Virginia will have at this point following a 30-24 season-opening loss at Maryland followed by a 66-0 trampling of Long Island. Who knew Long Island even played football?
Virginia Tech has been more impressive so far, opening with a 17-10 win over North Carolina and a 35-14 win over Middle Tennessee State.
But a good crowd at West Virginia’s Milan Puskar Stadium always makes a difference, and so can a Mountaineer defense that began to find its footing in the second half against the Terrapins.
West Virginia 27, Virginia Tech 21
Oklahoma State (+3.5) at Boise State
There were some fans who hoped this game would be a future Big 12 preview after seeing all the dynamic teams Boise State has put on the field in recent years.
But for now, the Broncos will just have to continue to be one of the best non-Power 5 schools in the country.
They always play like they have something to prove with a little razzle dazzle thrown in for grins, and this game should be no exception as an offense led by quarterback Hank Bachmeier should produce enough points to beat a Cowboys’ squad that slipped by Tulsa last week.
Boise State 35, Oklahoma State 28
Rice (+26) at Texas
Texas would be smart not to get out of its Big 12 TV rights contract before it ends in 2024-25.
Not only can they avoid losing $75 to $80 million, the Longhorns can keep from getting hammered by SEC schools for a little longer if last week’s 40-21 loss to Arkansas was any indication.
The Longhorns are benching quarterback Hudson Card in favor of Casey Thompson, who should have a lot more success against a Conference USA school.