Picked in the third round by the Cleveland Browns, all-Big 12 defensive lineman Siaki “Apu” Ika was the only Baylor player chosen in the NFL Draft.

But several players will be headed to NFL camps as free agents, including all-Big 12 offensive tackle Connor Galvin to the Detroit Lions, tight end Ben Sims to the Minnesota Vikings, cornerback Mark Milton to the Carolina Panthers and safety Christian Morgan to the Green Bay Packers.

Center Jacob Gall has reportedly been invited to minicamps by the Baltimore Colts and Atlanta Falcons.

Galvin was a four-year starter at left tackle for the Bears who was named Big 12 offensive lineman of the year in 2021. Sims was a three-year starter who made 78 career catches for 785 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Milton made 97 tackles with seven pass breakups and an interception in five seasons. Gall started at center for the Bears for the last two years after transferring from Buffalo.

Morgan collected 48 tackles with a team-high three interceptions and four pass breakups in 2022.

It marked the second time in the last three years that only one Baylor player was picked in the draft. Coming off a 2-7 season, defensive end William Bradley-King was the only Baylor player selected in the 2021 draft.

However, the Bears were well represented last year as six players were chosen following the 2021 Big 12 championship season that ended with a 21-7 win over Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl.

Former Midway and TCU defensive back Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson was a sixth-round pick by the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday.