Bears signing balanced class

Like every other college football coach in the country, first-year Baylor coach Dave Aranda has been forced to deal with an array of unprecedented circumstances after COVID-19 halted home and campus visits with recruits.
Relying on film, scouting services and information supplied by high school coaches became more important than ever.
Navigating the pandemic has been challenging, but Aranda hopes the efforts of his coaching staff will pay off.
Baylor is expected to sign a balanced 2021 recruiting class that features nine offensive and eight defensive players during the early NCAA signing period beginning Wednesday.
This will be the first early signing period for Aranda after he replaced Matt Rhule on Jan. 16, 2020.
The class isn’t heralded since it ranks No. 50 nationally by Rivals.com and eighth in the Big 12 ahead of Texas Tech and TCU. All 17 players are rated three-star or two-star by Rivals.com, but the key is finding the right players to fill both immediate and future needs.
Fifteen players in the class committed to Baylor following Aranda’s arrival. Cypress Creek safety Romario Noel and West Orange-Stark linebacker Tyrone Brown committed to Baylor in the fall of 2019 during Rhule’s final season.
The class is heavy with receivers including Killeen Shoemaker’s Monaray Baldwin, Houston Summer Creek’s Elijah Bean, Richmond George Ranch’s Javon Gipson, and the most recent commitment, Cam Bonner from Houston St. Thomas.
Pearland Shadow Creek quarterback Kyron Drones is the highest ranked Baylor commitment in Rivals.com’s Texas Top 100. Ranked No. 45 in the state, Drones threw for 1,239 yards and 16 touchdowns and rushed for 228 yards and two scores in eight games this season.
Georgetown offensive lineman Connor Heffernan is ranked No. 57 in the state while Wall offensive lineman Tate Williams is ranked No. 78.
No Baylor commitment has grabbed more attention this fall than Lindale running back Jordan Jenkins, who is ranked No. 85 in the state.
Jenkins has exploded for 2,938 yards rushing and 52 touchdowns while making 24 catches for 218 yards and four scores for a 13-2 Lindale team that will face Argyle for the Class 4A Division I state championship at 7 p.m. Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Bonner is ranked No. 97 in the state while Weatherford safety Cicero Caston is ranked No. 99.
Three recruits are from out of state, including linebacker Jackie Marshall from East St. John in LaPlace, La., Dakote Doyle from De Smet Jesuit in St. Louis, Mo., and cornerback Tevin Williams from Stillwater, Okla. Williams is the No. 4 recruit in Oklahoma while Marshall is No. 19 in Louisiana.
