Bears signing balanced class

Like every other college football coach in the country, first-year Baylor coach Dave Aranda has been forced to deal with an array of unprecedented circumstances after COVID-19 halted home and campus visits with recruits.

Relying on film, scouting services and information supplied by high school coaches became more important than ever.

Navigating the pandemic has been challenging, but Aranda hopes the efforts of his coaching staff will pay off.

Baylor is expected to sign a balanced 2021 recruiting class that features nine offensive and eight defensive players during the early NCAA signing period beginning Wednesday.

This will be the first early signing period for Aranda after he replaced Matt Rhule on Jan. 16, 2020.

The class isn’t heralded since it ranks No. 50 nationally by Rivals.com and eighth in the Big 12 ahead of Texas Tech and TCU. All 17 players are rated three-star or two-star by Rivals.com, but the key is finding the right players to fill both immediate and future needs.

Fifteen players in the class committed to Baylor following Aranda’s arrival. Cypress Creek safety Romario Noel and West Orange-Stark linebacker Tyrone Brown committed to Baylor in the fall of 2019 during Rhule’s final season.