Baylor baseball broke its losing streak with a 10-3 midweek victory over Stephen F. Austin Tuesday night at Baylor Ballpark.

Baylor outhit the Lumberjacks 13-11 while SFA left 12 on base.

Left fielder Hunter Simmons had a perfect night at the plate, going 4-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs. Infielders Cole Posey and John Ceccoli were each 3-for-4 as Posey extended his hit streak to 13 games and Ceccoli bashed his team-leading fifth home run of the season.

Grant Golomb earned the win out of the bullpen, tossing two scoreless innings and giving up just two hits and a pair of walks.

SFA scored in the first thanks to an RBI single by Cal Martin. Baylor answered with a run in the bottom of the second as Simmons scored on a Ceccoli double. The Bears took the lead in the third when Simmons brought in Posey with a hit up the middle.

Baylor extended its lead with three runs in the fifth on a pair of singles and a sacrifice fly. In the seventh, Ceccoli added his two-run homer. Three runs in the eighth gave the Bears more insurance. The Jacks managed to tack on two in the top of the ninth thanks to an RBI single by Nolan Brown and a fielder’s choice by Tom Biggs.