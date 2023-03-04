It was the tale of two games as Baylor baseball split the doubleheader against Youngstown State Saturday at Baylor Ballpark.

The Bears (3-8) put up some crooked numbers in game one for a 12-5 victory but couldn't transfer the magic to game two, dropping a 7-5 decision in extra innings. After scoring 12 runs on 10 hits in the double header opener, Baylor was only able to string up five runs on five hits in game two. Head coach Mitch Thompson said that the Penguins just out-competed Baylor in the night cap.

“I had a decision to make,” Thompson said. “Do I intentionally walk the left handed hitter, who ended up getting the big-time hit in the ninth? But if I walk him I'm putting on the winning run on and I just didn't want to do that. So I said, 'Let's make him beat us.' And he got the hit, tied the game and then in the 10th inning, they were able to scratch two across.

“We left too many guys on base when we do have chances and we got to swing the bats better. Five hits isn't going to cut it so we're going to have to do a better job of that. I give Youngstown State credit. They played well and they beat us.”

Hambleton Oliver took the loss in game two, blowing a save in allowing two runs, both earned, on four hits over 1.2 innings. The starter Cam Caley threw five innings, allowing four runs, all earned, on nine hits and striking out six while walking one. Jared Matheson relieved Caley in the sixth to post 3.1 innings of work, giving up just one run, earned, on two hits and striking out five.

The Penguins kicked off game two with a pair of runs in the first.

In the fifth, second baseman Cole Posey bashed a solo home run 389 feet over left field to put Baylor on the board after being held scoreless for four innings.

Youngstown State kept it a three-run deficit with a run in the sixth.

Baylor found a spark in the bottom of the inning, tying the game at four with three runs. Hunter Teplanszky dashed on with a one-out triple to right center and scored on a flyout by Hunter Simmons. Kobe Andrade and Zach Mazoch were both hit by pitches and advanced on wild pitches before scoring on an RBI double by Will Pendergrass.

The Bears took the lead in the bottom of the seventh. Kobe Branch picked up a one-out walk then stole second before coming home when Teplanszky smoked a ball off the second baseman and reached on an error.

YSU hung on to tie it in the ninth. Baylor wasn't able to walk it off in the bottom of the inning, leaving a runner stranded and sending the game to extras.

The Penguins got two across in the 10th as Law singled through the right side to bring in Andre Good who doubled to start the inning and Turner Grau flew out to bring in RJ Sherwood, who was pinch running for Eddie Saucedo after a single to right.

The Bears earned a pair of two-out walks but a strikeout to Posey sealed the win for Youngstown State.

“It was frustrating we couldn't get that second win,” Posey said. “I know the results don't really show it but the morale and the clubhouse is good. We're going to get there. It was special to get my first home run. Baylor's where I always wanted to be, so took a few stops to get here but hitting a home run in a Baylor uniform, my parents were here, that was pretty cool. It just stinks we couldn't pull out the win.”

It was a completely different story.

Branch brought the bang to game one of the double header, destroying a grand slam in the eighth inning to put Baylor ahead 12-5 for good.

Going 1-for-2 with two runs and four RBI, the freshman was hit by a pitch to lead off the game, walked in his next two at-bats and struck out in the seventh before connecting in the eighth to seal the win for the Bears.

Mazoch hit his first career homer in the fifth, a three-run liner down right field, to put Baylor ahead 5-1. The catcher also went 1-for-2 with a hit-by-pitch, two walks and two runs. Nine of the 12 Bears that saw the plate picked up hits in game one, led by Pendergrass who was 2-for-3 with pair of runs.

Junior transfer Andrew Petrowski took the win, coming out in relief of sophomore starter Mason Marriot, giving up two runs on three hits, one earned, on three hits and striking out one. Marriott posted another solid outing, allowing three runs, all unearned, on four hits and two walks, striking out five over a career-high six innings pitched.

Baylor will look to split the series at 1 p.m. Sunday in the finale at Baylor Ballpark.