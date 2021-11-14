Baylor stays in Big 12 title game race

Baylor ends Oklahoma's November domination, 27-14 Oklahoma knows better than anybody that winning in November translates into Big 12 championship game berths and College Football Playoff appearances.

Of course, the Bears have to win their last two games to have a legitimate shot to reach the Big 12 title game. They’ll need to prove they can beat a hot Kansas State team in Manhattan after losing their last two road games to Oklahoma State and TCU. With Saturday’s 34-17 win over West Virginia, the Wildcats (7-3, 4-3) have won four straight games.

Then the Bears will have to beat the Red Raiders at McLane Stadium, which could be difficult after Baylor outside linebackers coach Joey McGuire became Texas Tech’s head coach last Monday.

If the Bears continue to play great defense like they did against Oklahoma, they’ll have a shot to win any game. The Bears limited an offense that was averaging 477 yards and 42.7 points per game to a season-low 260 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bears held the Sooners to 78 yards rushing and put a great deal of pressure on Oklahoma starting quarterback Caleb Williams by sacking him three times and sacking Spencer Rattler twice after he entered the game late in the third quarter.

Pressured by Baylor’s pass rush, Williams threw interceptions to cornerbacks Kalon Barnes and Al Walcott. The Baylor defensive line’s ability to stop the run and pressure the quarterback has made a difference in winning the last four home games.