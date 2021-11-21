Bears still in Big 12 championship game hunt

Baylor coach Dave Aranda wasn’t surprised how Shapen responded because he’s seen how his work ethic has translated into vast improvement during the last two years. If Bohanon isn’t ready to play Saturday, Aranda will depend on Shapen again.

“When I look at Blake, he would always attack things in summer and fall camp,” Aranda said. “If something didn’t go well, he would go down the roller coaster some like we have as a team. I think he’s really improved on that to where he steadies things up. Like I say, his future is very bright. He’s going to be a good quarterback for us.”

Like Oklahoma State’s defense that shut out Texas Tech, 23-0, on Saturday, the Bears have proven throughout the season that their defense can deliver at a high level.

After limiting Oklahoma to a season-low 260 yards, the Bears held Kansas State to 263 yards. Deuce Vaughn broke away for a 65-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, but the Wildcats' only other score came on Chris Tennant’s 28-yard field goal in the third quarter.

“That kind of caught us a little bit,” Doyle said. “The guys on the field needed to communicate a little better. We came off the field like ‘Hey what just happened?’ We changed the call in the second half with the exact same play, and there was a TFL (tackle for loss).”