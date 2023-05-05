AUSTIN — No. 20 Baylor has built an impressive enough resume to feel confident that it will earn an NCAA Tournament bid.

A win over No. 1 Oklahoma and a pair of wins over No. 4 Tennessee would impress anybody on any selection committee.

But there’s one thing the Bears hadn’t done before Friday night: Win a Big 12 series opener.

Exploding for nine runs in the first two innings, Baylor can now check that off the list by storming to a 9-1 run-rule win over No. 5 Texas to open the final Big 12 series at McCombs Field.

The Bears (37-15, 6-10) had dropped all five Big 12 series openers before jumping on the Longhorns (40-10-1, 11-5) for five first-inning runs and four more in the second. The series will shift to Getterman Stadium for the last two games at 6 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.

“I made the comment to the staff before the game on the way down and during the pregame meal that I thought they looked very relaxed,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “It’s a little unusual this time of year in the middle of finals to feel the way we did. I don’t have the answer to why, but I like the way they play when they play relaxed.”

Moore made a surprise move by starting freshman RyLee Crandall instead of Dariana Orme as he’s trying to give his ace more rest with postseason approaching.

“We’re just trying to give Dari as much as we can an opportunity to recover,” Moore said. “These games are important but we’re at a stage of our season where we’re looking forward to her being as strong as she can in postseason. It doesn’t mean we’re looking past these opponents because as you see we believe RyLee can pitch against good lineups and she already did that in a big game against Tennessee, and Kaci (West) as well.”

Crandall (14-4) threw a gem as she allowed five hits, two walks and the one earned run in five innings. A lot of the pressure was off Crandall before her first pitch as the Bears already built a 5-0 lead.

“I think they really understood what their job was and they executed and they helped me,” Crandall said. “And I knew they were doing that to help ease my nerves. I just appreciate them so much.”

The Bears immediately jumped on Texas starter Mac Morgan (15-3) as she hit leadoff batter McKenzie Wilson with a pitch before Emily Hott reached on an infield single.

Shay Govan blasted a towering three-run homer over the center-field fence to give the Bears a quick 3-0 lead. It was her team-leading 11th homer of the season.

“I hit a a changeup,” Govan said. “I was looking at the outfielder, and then when I saw her kind of stop, that’s when I was like, ‘OK, that ball’s going over.’”

Following Sydney Collazos’ single and Ana Watson’s walk, Amber Toven singled off reliever Estelle Czech before Josie Bower lashed a two-run double down the right-field line to push Baylor’s lead to 5-0.

After batting around the order in the first inning, Baylor sent seven more hitters to the plate in the second inning and scored four more runs.

The Bears loaded the bases as Wilson and Hott singled and Govan walked. Czech hit Collazos with a pitch to bring across a run and Hott scored on Watson’s sacrifice fly.

Reliever Sophia Simpson, Texas’ third pitcher of the night, was greeted by Bowers’ two-run single up the middle to stretch Baylor’s lead to 9-0.

“We were aggressive, and we had a plan coming in,” Govan said. “During practice, we were using the (pitching) machine to try and simulate their pitchers. So I think we knew what we were getting coming in really well.”

On her senior weekend, Moore was glad to see Bower open with two hits and four RBIs.

“Josie is a special hitter,” Moore said. “We haven’t been able to keep her in enough to get in a rhythm to see the real Josie, and hopefully we will this weekend because she’s going to be in the lineup for sure.”

The Longhorns scored their only run in the second inning when Ashton Maloney came across on Alyssa Popelka’s infield single.

The Bears loaded the bases in both the third and fifth innings but couldn’t score, but Crandall was so effective that they run-ruled the Longhorns anyway.

“We used up and down and in and out, the changeup,” Crandall said. “Just everything was working. Pitching to contact, getting a pop-up, a ground out, whatever would work. And I feel like Coach (Britni) Newman’s pitch calls were really good today.”