Bears strut their stuff in first of two home track meets

The Baylor track and field teams don’t get many chances to show off at their own track — with only two home meets on the schedule each year. So when the opportunity arises, the Bears like to seize it.

That’s what they did Saturday. It’s called the Baylor Invitational for good reason.

Baylor snatched 21 total event titles at the first of its two outdoor meets at Clyde Hart Stadium, dominating the meet before a nice-sized crowd.

“I think overall we just had a great meet,” said Michael Ford, in his first season as Baylor’s head coach after a two-decade run as an assistant. “I always say when God gives us great weather and a great turnout with the crowd, that’s what we do. We only have two home meets, so we want to make sure we show out at those two meets. I thought anywhere from the field events to the sprinting to the hurdles to the distance to the field, we did awesome. We had an awesome day.”

Earlier in the week, the Baylor men were christened with the No. 2 national ranking in the first poll of the season released by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. That’s the highest ranking in school history, aided by three national-leading marks or times from the Bears.

So, naturally, they wanted to start living up to such lofty heights.

“Overall, I think we did great,” said junior sprinter Matthew Moorer. “We came out and we did a good job of defending the home track.”

The Bears enjoyed no shortage of highlights in both the field and running events. In the women’s 200, sophomore Mariah Ayers executed a sharp race, attacking the curve with authority on her way to a personal-best time of 22.77, the first sub-23 time of her career and the top collegiate time of the meet.

“It surprised me. Honestly, I wasn’t feeling the best going into the race,” said Ayers, whose previous best was 23.08. “So, if anything, I was thinking maybe 22.9. But, yeah, it really surprised me.”

Aaliyah Miller won the 800 going away, clocking in at 2:06.07, more than six seconds ahead of second-place Jenna Brazeal of Tarleton State. Nevertheless, Miller, who won the 2021 NCAA indoor title in the 800, answered frankly, “No,” when asked if she was pleased with her time. But the sixth-year veteran knows it’s a long season and she’ll have more chances to shave precious seconds.

“You’ve got to start somewhere. I’m glad to be out here healthy, take it as the season goes, and just keep living,” Miller said, almost sounding like Matthew McConaughey in “Dazed and Confused.”

Miller’s personal-best (and the Baylor school record) is 2:00.87, run roughly a year ago at the Michael Johnson Classic. Her objective for the rest of this year is to break the two-minute barrier.

“Breaking two (minutes) is always at the top of the goals list,” she said. “So, seeing anything one pop up, I don’t care if it’s 1:59.9, I’ll be satisfied with that. That’s definitely a goal of mine.”

Baylor swept the collegiate titles in both the women’s and men’s sprint relay titles, as the only foursomes to come in ahead of the Bears were the pros from Hurdle Mechanic. In the men’s race, Baylor’s De’montray Callis actually threatened on the anchor leg, but a guy who’s accustomed to crossing the line first at Clyde Hart Stadium edged him out, as former BU great Wil London ran the anchor leg for the pros.

Hurdle Mechanic dropped a time of 39.50, while the Bears came in a blink behind at 39.56. Joining Callis in that quartet for BU were Laurenz Colbert, Isaiah Cunningham and Kamden Jackson.

The Hurdle Mechanic pro team for the women clocked a stadium-record 43.39, while Baylor’s top collegiate time was 44.84. Comprising the BU team were Alexis Duncan, Arria Minor, Bria Bullard and anchor Michaela Francois.

The same pattern held up in the 4x400 races, as only the pros finished ahead of the Bears. In the men’s final, Baylor actually ran neck-and-neck with a talented Hurdle Mechanic squad for the first two legs before Khliffah Rosser gave the pros a five-meter lead going into the final leg. Even after a busy day that included running in both the 200 and 4x100 relay, London was able to maintain that lead against Baylor’s Trey Fields, who still put together an impressive anchor himself.

The pros finished in 3:01.39, a stadium record, while Baylor came in at 3:02.42. Besides Fields, the BU team included Dillon Bedell, Moorer and Nathaniel Ezekiel.

“I think the big thing we wanted to do was be consistent,” Ford said. “Last year especially on the men, we ran 3:02 at Texas Relays and that was our fastest time of the whole year and then we didn’t touch it again. … I was very happy that we ran the 3:02. We weren’t really sure about running Nathaniel this week after he had a big week last week (in the 400 hurdles) at Texas Relays. Then we brought him into run. It was kind of one of those last-minute deals. But I was very pleased.”

In the women’s 4x4 race, Baylor took the collegiate title at 3:32.03 behind the foursome of Ayers, Kavia Francis, Miller and Imaobong Uko.

Other women’s titles for Baylor on the day included senior Tuesdi Tidwell in the pole vault (13-7.25), Francis in the 400 (53.08), Sophia Leidner in the 3,000 (10:10.18), Jasmine Gryne in the 400 hurdles (59.36), Alyssa Miller in the high jump (5-8), Alex Madlock in the triple jump (43-9.25), Mikayla Deshazer in the shot put (49-2.25) and Hannah Link in the hammer (184-2).

Moorer dropped a strong performance in winning the men’s 200 collegiate title. The junior powered to a time of 20.75, behind only a pair of pros in Morrow (20.22) and London (20.65).

Still, Moorer wants more.

“Definitely could have gone better. I know I can run faster,” Moorer said. “I just didn’t get out. I have to talk with Coach. So, we’re going to hit it again next time, our goal, and we’ll see. … Hopefully by the end of the season I can run at least 20.3.”

Nigerian-born freshman Chinecherem Prosper Nnamdi wasn’t able to surpass his national-leading javelin throw of 257-3 that he achieved last week at the Texas Relays. But Nnamdi still prospered, winning with a best of 249-7.

The men also pocketed wins from Fields in the 400 (46.38), Ryan Day in the 1,500 (a personal-best 3:50.29), Elijah Morris in the 400 hurdles (53.77), and sophomore Cole Hardan, a double winner in both the shot put (60-6.5) and the hammer (school-record 192-10)

In the women’s long jump, Hillsboro native Jade Bontke, now competing for UT-Arlington, took gold with a best leap of 20-6.25.

Baylor will compete at Texas A&M’s 44 Farms Invitational next weekend in College Station, then will return to its home track on April 22-23 for the annual Michael Johnson Classic.

