Bears Sugar Bowl-bound against Ole Miss

Baylor obviously likes the taste of Sugar.
So much that the Bears are headed to the Sugar Bowl for the second time in three seasons.
With Saturday’s 21-16 win over Oklahoma State to win the Big 12 championship, the Bears earned a Sugar Bowl berth against Ole Miss at 7:45 p.m. on New Year’s Day at the Superdome in New Orleans.
Finishing No. 7 in the College Football Playoff rankings, Baylor (11-2) hopes to nail down its first Sugar Bowl win over the No. 8 Rebels (10-2) after dropping a 26-14 loss to Georgia two years ago and a 13-7 decision to Tennessee on Jan. 1, 1957.
Rising from last year's 2-7 finish, nobody is more excited about the Bears' success this season than sixth-year senior safety Jairon McVea, who made the game-saving tackle inches from the goal line when he stopped Oklahoma State running back Dezmon Jackson for no gain with 24 seconds remaining.
"Yeah, I for sure saw this," McVea said. "The work ethic that everyone has on the team, the work they've put in, the extra work, you can see that. This is just something for y'all to see, but I could see that we were a championship team way before we actually won the championship."
Baylor had a slim hope of making the College Football Playoff after knocking the Cowboys out of the playoff picture, but no two-loss team has ever made it since the system was instituted in 2014. The Bears got no help in Saturday’s other conference championship games as Alabama beat Georgia in the SEC, Michigan beat Iowa in the Big Ten and Cincinnati knocked off Houston in the AAC.
The CFP was announced Sunday morning with No. 1 Alabama facing No. 4 Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl and No. 2 Michigan playing No. 3 Georgia in the Orange Bowl with both games set for Dec. 31. Ohio State finished fifth in the CFP rankings followed by No. 6 Ohio State and No. 7 Baylor. The Bears are No. 6 in the Associated Press poll.
Ole Miss is the SEC’s Sugar Bowl representative since both Alabama and Georgia are in the CFP. The Rebels finished second in the SEC West with a 6-2 record, a game behind Alabama at 7-1 after losing to the Crimson Tide, 42-21, on Oct. 2.
Coached by Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss is making its first Sugar Bowl appearance since beating Oklahoma State, 48-20, in 2016.
The Rebels feature an explosive offense that’s averaging 506.7 yards and 35.9 points per game. Dual-threat quarterback Matt Corral has completed 68.4 percent of his passes for 3,339 yards and 20 touchdowns while rushing for 597 yards and 11 scores. Dontario Drummond is the top receiver with 67 catches for 924 yards and eight scores.
Ole Miss has rotated running backs with Jerrion Ealy rushing for 703 yards and five scores, Snoop Conner rushing for 605 yards and 13 touchdowns, and Henry Parrish rushing for 542 yards and three scores.
The Rebels’ defense is allowing 428.8 yards and 25 points per game. Linebacker Chance Campbell has recorded a team-high 99 tackles with 12.5 for loss while defensive lineman Sam Williams has been a force up front by collecting 12.5 sacks and forcing four fumbles.
Both the Bears and Rebels will head into the Sugar Bowl riding four-game winning streaks. Since a 31-20 loss to Auburn on Oct. 30, the Rebels have posted a 27-14 win over Liberty, a 29-19 win over Texas A&M, a 31-17 win over Vanderbilt and a 31-21 win over Mississippi State.
Since a 30-28 loss to TCU on Nov. 6, the Bears have beaten a pair of top 10 teams, including a 27-14 win over then–No. 4 Oklahoma on Nov. 13 and Saturday’s win over then-No. 5 Oklahoma State. They also pulled off a 20-10 win over Kansas State on Nov. 20 in Manhattan and escaped with a 27-24 win over Texas Tech in the Nov. 27 regular season finale.
No. 9 Oklahoma State will play No. 5 Notre Dame on Jan. 1 in the Fiesta Bowl.