Bears Sugar Bowl-bound against Ole Miss

Baylor obviously likes the taste of Sugar.

So much that the Bears are headed to the Sugar Bowl for the second time in three seasons.

With Saturday’s 21-16 win over Oklahoma State to win the Big 12 championship, the Bears earned a Sugar Bowl berth against Ole Miss at 7:45 p.m. on New Year’s Day at the Superdome in New Orleans.

Finishing No. 7 in the College Football Playoff rankings, Baylor (11-2) hopes to nail down its first Sugar Bowl win over the No. 8 Rebels (10-2) after dropping a 26-14 loss to Georgia two years ago and a 13-7 decision to Tennessee on Jan. 1, 1957.

Rising from last year's 2-7 finish, nobody is more excited about the Bears' success this season than sixth-year senior safety Jairon McVea, who made the game-saving tackle inches from the goal line when he stopped Oklahoma State running back Dezmon Jackson for no gain with 24 seconds remaining.

"Yeah, I for sure saw this," McVea said. "The work ethic that everyone has on the team, the work they've put in, the extra work, you can see that. This is just something for y'all to see, but I could see that we were a championship team way before we actually won the championship."