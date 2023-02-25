The No. 25 Baylor softball team swept a pair of games against Texas A&M-Commerce on Saturday to advance to the Baylor Invitational championship game at Getterman Stadium.

In a 7-3 win, Shay Govan blasted a solo homer and Josie Bower, Shannon Vivoda and Zadie LaValley collected two hits apiece. Reliever Kaci West allowed one hit, two walks and a run in four innings to pick up the win.

In a 9-2 win, West (3-0) allowed two hits and two runs in four innings to also notch the win in the second game while Dariana Orme pitched three hitless innings to get the save against Texas A&M-Commerce (2-13).

Govan blasted a two-run homer in the first inning while Emily Hott collected three hits and two RBIs for Baylor's 12-hit attack.

The Bears (12-1) are 4-0 in the tournament heading into Sunday's 11 a.m. championship game.