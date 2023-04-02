LAWRENCE, Kan. — It was a close one, but the Baylor baseball team suffered a second conference sweep on the road, falling, 5-4, to Kansas Sunday afternoon at Hoglund Ballpark.

The Jayhawks (12-14 overall, 3-3) just outhit the Bears, 11-10, in a back-and-forth contest, taking the win with a solo home run in the eighth off the bat of catcher Jake English. Hambleton Oliver (2-3) took the loss for Baylor, closing out the final 1.2 innings and giving up the lone run on two hits and a walk.

Former Friday starter Blake Helton made the start for the Bears (9-19, 2-7), allowing two runs on five hits and two walks with one strikeout over three innings pitched. Ethan Calder relived Helton in the fourth, throwing 3.1 innings that saw two runs on four hits and a walk.

Baylor third baseman Hunter Teplanszky continued to lead at the plate, going 2-for-4 with an RBI. Outfielder Cole Tremain added a 2-for-4 day with an RBI and second baseman Cole Posey extended his team-leading hitting streak to 12.

Kansas scored in the first inning for the third-straight game as designated hitter Janson Reeder drove in right fielder Jackson Kline with a double. The Bears responded with a pair if runs in the second to jump ahead. Posey scored on a groundout by designated hitter Walker Polk and first baseman John Ceccoli came in on a hit by Tremain.

KU left fielder Chase Jans tied it up on an RBI double by second baseman Kodey Shojinaga in the bottom of the third. Branch's homer in the top of the fifth gave Baylor the edge once more but Kline singled to score English in the sixth.

Teplanszky doubled to bring in Kobe Andrade in the top of the seventh and Cole Elvis answered with a home run in the bottom of the inning. English drove the winning run over left center in the eighth. The Bears picked up a couple of hits in the top of the ninth but a pair of flyouts and a fielder's choice wrapped up the series.

Baylor will host Stephen F. Austin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Baylor Ballpark before welcoming Oklahoma for a three-game series Thursday through Saturday.