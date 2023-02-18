Baylor baseball didn’t get to continue adding to the high of their first win by adding another one as the Bears (1-1) took a 20-5 loss to Central Michigan Saturday afternoon at Baylor Ballpark.

Baylor starter Cam Caley took the loss, throwing 4.2 innings, with four hits, five runs (all earned), three walks and three strikeouts. CMU (1-1) starter Adam Mrakitsch grabbed the win, pitching five innings of scoreless baseball, giving up two hits and two walks while striking out five.

Caley retired the first 10 batters he saw before a solo home run in the top of the fourth broke his hitless bid. The junior gave up four more runs in the fifth as the Chippewas loaded the bases on a pair of singles and a walk. Junior left fielder Jacob Donahue brought in a run on a sacrifice fly and then right fielder and former McLennan Highlander Marquis Jackson blasted a three-run homer into right field.

“Yeah, I thought Cam had a really good start to start the game,” said Baylor head coach Mitch Thompson. “It looked like he got a little tired there and you know probably to be expected. But I thought his first four innings were outstanding. Once we got him out of the game, the game got away from us a little bit and we had to try to get some other guys out there and get some opportunities.”

The sixth is when things got away from the Bears. Caley was relieved by freshman righty Blake Rogers who got the strikeout to end the top of the fifth in his collegiate debut. Rogers returned in the sixth and gave up a leadoff double to designated hitter Robby Morgan before striking out the next two batters.

Things began to go south. An error on a sharp spinning hit to first allowed the next batter to reach base and Morgan advanced to third. A stolen base, a walk and three hits later, CMU added five unearned runs and Rogers was replaced on the mound by freshman righty Cole Tremain, who inherited runners on first and third.

Tremain lobbed one right over the plate for Morgan to crush out over the center-field wall, bringing in both runners Rogers left on base, bringing the unearned run total up to seven. The inning was far from over, however, as Central Michigan added seven more runs on five hits off Tremain.

Another freshman took over for the Bears in Danny Valadez, bringing in two of his inherited runners on errors thanks to a pair of failed pickoffs then brought in another run on an RBI single by Chippewas first baseman Danny Wuestenfeld. The inning finally ended when Morgan struck out looking, but the Bears went into the seventh staring at a 20-0 deficit.

Thompson noted that a combination of nerves and inexperience could have contributed to the struggles from the three freshmen pitchers.

“Well, it’s a little bit of both,” Thompson said. “It’s a learning experience for all these guys and we’re learning as coaches who we can trust, who we can’t right now. We’re going to try and get the guys that we can who struggle with it to help us. And we’re going to try and use the guys who can handle things at the right times. It ends up being a loss and ends up being one loss. It just counts the same as a one-run loss or a 15-run loss. I don’t want to experience either one of them, but at the same time it is what it is. And we’ve got to use this as an opportunity to learn and get better.”

Not all was lost as the Bears kept their composure over the final three innings. Freshman lefty Ethan Calder made his debut and put up two scoreless innings, striking out four of the seven batters he faced and giving up just one hit. Junior transfer Brett Garcia closed out the ninth with a pair of swinging strikeouts.

Calder said it felt great to make his debut for his parents’ alma mater and keeping his cool in a tough situation.

“In situations like that you just kind of have to calm everything down, fill the zone,” Calder said. “It’s hard to do what they did with 15 hits, so, you just keep pounding the zone and try not to walk in batters. ... I think we learned from the error (first baseman) Jack (Johnson) had — you know, tough ball hit with a lot of side spin, tough ball — but we see that, 15 runs or so, 10 runs, come off of that with two outs. So, I think just focusing on the little things and trying not have as many errors.”

Baylor was able to avoid being shut out, fighting back to put up five runs in the seventh and eighth. Third baseman Hunter Teplanszky led off the seventh with a single and advanced to second on a wild pitch before coming in to score on another.

In the eighth, pinch hitter Zach Mazoch doubled in his first at-bat for the Bears then came around to score on a single by pinch hitter Hunter Simmons. Daniel Altman pinch ran for Simmons and scored on a hit by Teplanszky. Designated hitter Will Pendergrass, who reached base on a single up the left-field line, was walked in for a run. Teplanszky picked up his second run of the game on a groundout by center fielder Kobe Andrade.

“I like how at the end there we kept our composure, put up some runs on the board, just keeping our composure mainly,” Calder said of the final three innings of the game. “We learned from (CMU) too. We learned that after a tough loss for them last night that they came back, and they punched us in the mouth. So, we got to look at that and learn from them with the opportunity to win the series tomorrow.”

Baylor and Central Michigan will face off in the rubber match at 1 p.m. Sunday at Baylor Ballpark. Sophomore Mason Marriott will take the mound for the Bears hoping to help Baylor to a series win.