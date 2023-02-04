AMES, Iowa — Call these Bears the Road Warriors.

Sarah Andrews led four Baylor players in double-figure scoring with 21 points, and the Bears made one tough play after another in the fourth quarter to capture a 76-70 win over No. 12 Iowa State on Saturday before a rollicking crowd of 11,788 at Hilton Coliseum.

It was a rugged, physical game throughout, and no doubt the Bears (16-6 overall, 7-3 Big 12) came away with some floor burns, given the number of times they scrambled and tumbled to the court. But it goes down as their fourth win over a Top 25 team this year, and extends their trend of strong road performances. They’re now 4-1 in true road games this year, all in conference play.

“I think there’s a chippiness,” Baylor coach Nicki Collen said. “I don’t run around lobbying for us to be in the Top 25. I want us to prove we belong. … I think there’s a lot of teams outside of the Top 5 that are really good and can win on a given night. I put us in that category. I’m not afraid to play against anybody.”

Baylor trailed 49-48 after three quarters, but made a variety of big plays on both ends of the court in the fourth. Andrews and Ja’Mee Asberry scored 10 points apiece in the final quarter, as the Bears took the lead and then responded to every Cyclone surge.

For the second straight game, Asberry was held scoreless in the first half before erupting after the halftime break. She was just 0-for-1 in the first two quarters, but went 4-of-6 from the floor and 6-of-7 from the line after halftime to finish with 14 points.

“I thought she was fantastic,” Collen said of Asberry. “I thought she was floating around and not being aggressive in the first half. I probably didn’t get her enough touches. I thought she did the same thing against Kansas. I thought she was aggressive (in the second half). … Her ability to get in the lane and make good decisions, finish at the rim, make her free throws. She was huge for us.”

Iowa State star Ashley Joens, the preseason Big 12 Player of the Year, gave the Cyclones (15-6, 7-4) a 57-56 lead with a slick Euro-step move and layup with 6:44 to go. But 10 seconds later, Andrews bottomed out a big 3-pointer for Baylor, and the Bears never trailed again.

Of course, they still had to make plenty of significant plays.

They demonstrated fierce energy on the boards and the defensive end of the court. And then they just made key shots. After ISU’s Lexi Donarski split a pair of free throws with 2:46 to play, the lead was just two for Baylor at 66-64.

Baylor missed its next shot, and Iowa State tried to get the ball to Joens in the post against BU’s high-octane freshman Darianna Littlepage-Buggs. The BU rookie held her ground, blocking Joens’ shot out of the air, then swatting the ball out of bounds with ferocity just for good measure.

The message? We’re not going anywhere.

“I thought Buggs competed. The shot she blocked late was really, really big,” Collen said. “She finally recognized that you’re not done guarding (Joens) just because she gets down to the block. That’s when she starts to wheel and play under you. You’ve got to stay loose enough that you can go to the ball and get it.”

Joens came out of the game smoking, hitting 6 of 8 shots in the first quarter on her way to 13 first-period points. But she finished just 9 of 22 overall and an inefficient 1-of-9 from 3-point land for 23 points.

Buggs notched her fourth double-double in the past five games with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Caitlin Bickle hit for 14 points and five boards, tiptoeing the line of disqualification as she played with four fouls for the final 5:47 of the game but didn’t pick up her fifth. Point guard Jaden Owens had nine points, eight assists and two steals.

Baylor never looked rattled by the massive crowd. The Bears hit 6 of their first 8 shots of the game in zipping out to a 17-9 lead. Owens scored six points in that stretch, showing a tenacious aggressiveness in driving to the hoop.

Of course, Iowa State wasn’t about to go away. The Cyclones fed the ball to Joens, and she led the home team back, as ISU shot to a 21-20 lead by the end of the quarter.

The teams settled in defensively in the second, as the physicality increased. Collen was especially proud of the way Baylor guarded the 3-point line. The Cyclones average nine 3-point baskets per game on the year, but were just 5 of 24 from beyond the arc in this one, a meager 20.8 percent.

But Iowa State was still able to keep it close, mostly due to the frenetic hustle and slick post moves of Nyamer Diew. The 6-foot-2 junior ascended to a bigger role after the season-ending ACL injury to Cyclone senior post Stephanie Soares, and she showed worthy of her increased minutes against Baylor. Diew went for a game-high 25 points on 10-of-13 from the floor.

“So, obviously, Diew made everything,” Collen said. “She’s been playing that way. That wasn’t just for us. Her minutes have increased, what they get from her has increased since they lost Soares. She showed why you can’t really help off of her.”

But Baylor hung tough, with balanced scoring, a hearty amount of hustle on the defensive end, and a commitment to chasing the loose caroms. The Bears won the battle of the boards, 37-34.

Winners of three in a row, Baylor will return home to face No. 20 Oklahoma on Tuesday. The Bears will be shooting for a season sweep of the Sooners (18-4, 8-3) after winning in Norman, 81-70, back on Jan. 3.

Collen said she’d love to see all the BU backers in Waco bring the type of noise that Iowa State brought on Saturday.

“Yeah, I’ve noticed in the last three (Baylor) men’s home games that it’s been a sellout at least the day before the game. I think it would mean a lot to these players,” Collen said. “There’s no question that OU ran away from West Virginia today, so they got a lot of rest for their key players. We certainly had to play ours the whole way. It was a nip and tuck game. So we could really use the energy of the crowd to lift us when we’re tired.

“We got a little beat up at the end, we got knocked down a few times. Just would love to see people get as excited about coming out to the Ferrell Center, as these guys here at Hilton did. … So we’d love, love, love to see a huge crowd at Ferrell Center on Tuesday.”