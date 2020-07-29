Bears' Teague returning for senior year

MaCio Teague believes he still has unfinished business left at Baylor as he announced Wednesday that he’s returning for his senior year.

Teague explored the NBA draft process during the past few months, but wanted a shot to play again with his Baylor teammates following a 2019-20 season in which the Bears won a Big 12-record 23 straight games and were ranked No. 1 for five consecutive weeks.

“I just felt like it was the proper fit for me at Baylor because I know the system and the coaching staff really well,” Teague said. “For sure we have a chance to make a deep run in the NCAA tournament next year.”

Guard Jared Butler hasn’t yet announced whether he’ll return to Baylor for his junior year or keep his name in the NBA draft. Players have until Monday to decide whether to withdraw from the Oct. 16 draft.

If Butler returns, Baylor will bring back four starters from last season’s 26-4 squad, including Teague, forward Mark Vital and point guard Davion Mitchell. Senior forward Freddie Gillespie exhausted his eligibility and is hoping to be drafted by an NBA team.

“I’m hoping Jared will make the best decision for him,” Teague said. “If he comes back, it’s great for the team and the program. But we’ll be rooting for him either way.”