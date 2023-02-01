Bears thaw out in second half, spurn Kansas for season sweep, 77-73

If a shot falls in a gym and (virtually) no one is around to hear it, does it make a sound?

Yes, it actually does.

Baylor and Kansas decided to test that theory. After a chilly-shooting first half, Baylor started a fire after intermission. The Bears connected on their first seven shots of the third quarter to establish control of the thermostat, and proceeded on to a 77-73 win over visiting Kansas before a gathering of around 300 diehards Wednesday night at the Ferrell Center.

Baylor actually allowed free admission to the game, given the winter weather blast that hit Central Texas this week and kept most people hunkered down at their homes. The ones who braved the cold conditions — Baylor announced the crowd at 1,157, but that figure was especially generous — saw the Bears (15-6 overall, 6-3 Big 12) weather the storm with much crisper offensive execution and shooting.

“So, we felt like if we could get here, they could get here, the officials could get here, that it was worth playing tonight,” Baylor head coach Nicki Collen said. “I’m really proud of a lot of our execution out of timeouts. I thought we did a pretty good job that way.”

The win allowed the Bears to sweep the season series from the Jayhawks (14-6, 4-5).

After a ragged first half, Baylor probably counted itself fortunate to actually take a lead into the third quarter, as the Bears held a slim 30-28 advantage. But to start the third quarter, Baylor chipped the icicles off the hoop and began to thaw out.

It started with a nice little pump-fake and short jumper from Ja’Mee Asberry. The next trip down, Asberry scored again on a drive. That seemed to get the Bears going. By the time Bella Fontleroy banged in a 3-pointer, the Bears had hit each of their first seven shots from the field in the quarter and opened up a 42-34 lead.

Asberry didn’t score in the first half, but put up nine points in the final two quarters, looking much more comfortable.

“That was a new play coming out of halftime. I drew it up to get her a little flare screen,” Collen said. “It was so open that she got to balance. She got a little bit deeper, and got to balance. Then she makes the next shot, you know? … But I think about balance in general. We just kind of got the ball moving and good things were happening.”

Kansas was still able to exploit different mismatches and make its runs. Caitlin Bickle had to sit for a stretch with foul trouble, and whenever she wasn’t on the court the Jayhawks immediately looked to feed to the post and their standout center Taiyanna Jackson.

But the Bears hung tough. Their level of efficiency was never better than late in the fourth quarter, when they displayed perfect patience on one of their half-court sets. Eventually Sarah Andrews got the ball just inside the free throw line and instead of launching the short jumper, she let the defense collapse and flipped the ball to an open Bickle for the layup and a 68-62 BU lead.

“I know it was going to be open but sometimes when we're doing plays, I'm thinking of what's gonna be open, what's the next option if they do this or if they do this, what's going to be open?” Andrews said. “And I love getting other people involved. I think we love getting each other involved. We feed off of when somebody else scores and we get excited for each other.

"So, I think that’s a huge part of our game. When you see us out there celebrating each other that's when we're at our best.”

But then Baylor suffered a spate of turnovers in the final minutes, and KU trimmed into the lead. With 1:43 to go, Holly Kersgieter drew a foul in transition and knocked in two free throws to narrow BU’s lead to 68-66.

After a timeout, the Bears responded. Andrews scored on a curl to the basket, and then after a KU missed shot she pushed the ball in transition rather than milking the clock and scooped in another bucket to extend the lead back to six points at 72-66.

“Sarah came down on the next possession and attacked in transition,” Collen said. “It was right in that time as a coach when you’re playing with a lead and you start looking at, how much time is left and should we be running clock? But I like that she got downhill, and that put the pressure on them the rest of the way, creating that two-possession, needing 3s. That was a big key in the game.”

Andrews pocketed 23 points to go with eight assists and three steals. She was one of four Baylor players to score in double figures, as Bickle went for 16 points and six rebounds, Fontleroy contributed 14 points, and Darianna Littlepage-Buggs collected another double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Asberry was just a smidgen away with nine points.

After BU point guard Jaden Owens missed a pair of late free throws, Kansas still made Baylor sweat by cutting the BU lead to 75-73 on a Zakiyah Franklin layup with 12 seconds to go. But Baylor was able to get the ball into Andrews, who drew a foul and iced the game with a pair of foul shots of her own. Andrews was 7 of 8 from the line on the night.

For Kansas, Holly Kersgieter dropped in 20 points, but was just 2-of-8 from the floor in the second half. Franklin and Wyvette Mayberry added 13 points apiece, while Jackson scored 12 with nine rebounds.

It may have been cold and icy outside, but it wasn’t much warmer indoors to start the game. The teams combined to miss their first five shots and were tied at just 2-2 more than five minutes into the game. Kansas actually didn’t hit its first shot from the field until Kersgieter busted a wide-open 3-pointer at the 4:19 mark of the opening quarter.

Still, Baylor wasn’t much better. The Bears found the back rim more often than the net in the early stages, hitting just 4 of 14 shots (28.6%) in the first quarter. KU center Jackson scored on a flash to the basket on an inbounds play, and then connected again shortly thereafter when she carved out deep position in the post and dropped in another bucket, helping KU take a 12-8 lead after one quarter.

When the offense isn’t necessarily rolling downhill, it is nice to have a creator on your side. Baylor has that in the person of Andrews. Several times in the second quarter, the junior guard used a wicked stepback dribble to create space to get off her shot, and keep BU in the game.

“Are you kidding me?” Fontleroy said. “I haven't met very many other players that can do what Sarah does. She creates space so easily. She's so crafty, she gets to the rim and finishes. All I gotta do is follow you (Sarah) and rebound just in case. But most of the time, I don't have to do that.”

Kansas opened up a 26-22 with 3:08 left in the half when Kersgieter employed a nifty Eurostep to drop in a layup in traffic. But Baylor closed the half on an 8-2 run, with Andrews scoring four of those points. Two came on one of those patented stepback jumpers, and she also scored more conventionally when Jaden Owens found her on a back-cut to the hoop for a layin. Those baskets helped the Bears take a 30-28 lead into the halftime break, despite shooting only 34%.

Baylor has a big road challenge coming up Saturday when it travels to Ames, Iowa, to face 12th-ranked Iowa State for the first time this season. The Cyclones were upset by Kansas State, 78-77, on Wednesday.