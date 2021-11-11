Bears' Thornton thriving as top Big 12 receiver

Thornton came into the season with plenty of motivation after making just 16 catches for 158 yards in 2020. He knew he was capable of much more production after a promising sophomore year in 2019 when he made 45 catches for 782 yards and five touchdowns.

So he soaked in everything Baylor wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey, a former NFL receiver, taught him and hit the weight room hard to add strength to his 6-3, 182-pound frame.

“I just came in the offseason and put in that work and tried to get better at some of the things I needed to work on, which is getting my body stronger, learning the game inside-out, and having coach Stuckey come in and listening to what he’s got to say,” Thornton said “He’s going to help me grow as a receiver. Applying the stuff I did in the weight room is going to help me a long way too.”

Likewise, the Baylor coaching staff has pushed players harder this season after COVID-19 wrecked the 2020 season, wiping out all three of the Bears’ nonconference games in Aranda’s 2-7 debut season.

The No. 18 Bears’ 7-2 record heading into Saturday’s game against No. 4 Oklahoma at McLane Stadium is a clear reflection of a veteran team with a more aggressive mindset.