Bears' Thornton thriving as top Big 12 receiver

As a Miami native, Baylor wide receiver Tyquan Thornton sometimes gets into friendly arguments with his teammates about which state produces the best high school football players.
Florida or Texas?
“I’ll try to argue, but there are a lot of them,” Thornton said. “They outnumber me.”
Heavily recruited by SEC schools, Thornton immediately felt at home during his December 2017 visit to Waco and flipped his commitment from Florida to Baylor. Thornton has fit in quite well in a locker room packed with Texas high school recruits.
The speedy Thornton has been a key player for the Bears since the moment he stepped on campus, but has ramped up his game a few levels as a senior.
Teaming with first-year starting quarterback Gerry Bohanon, Thornton has made 42 catches for a Big 12-high 722 yards with seven touchdowns. His 75-yard touchdown catch against West Virginia is his longest of the year, but he’s burned a lot of teams deep. Defenses always have to game plan for him because he’s one of the most dangerous long ball threats in the league.
“I think he’s matured,” said Baylor coach Dave Aranda. “Ty has been, from the very beginning, blessed with great length and speed and athleticism. I think where Ty has really grown is his practice habits, his mindset, his attitude towards work. I think those things have really taken off, and I think there were some probably hard lessons in all that.”
Thornton came into the season with plenty of motivation after making just 16 catches for 158 yards in 2020. He knew he was capable of much more production after a promising sophomore year in 2019 when he made 45 catches for 782 yards and five touchdowns.
So he soaked in everything Baylor wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey, a former NFL receiver, taught him and hit the weight room hard to add strength to his 6-3, 182-pound frame.
“I just came in the offseason and put in that work and tried to get better at some of the things I needed to work on, which is getting my body stronger, learning the game inside-out, and having coach Stuckey come in and listening to what he’s got to say,” Thornton said “He’s going to help me grow as a receiver. Applying the stuff I did in the weight room is going to help me a long way too.”
Likewise, the Baylor coaching staff has pushed players harder this season after COVID-19 wrecked the 2020 season, wiping out all three of the Bears’ nonconference games in Aranda’s 2-7 debut season.
The No. 18 Bears’ 7-2 record heading into Saturday’s game against No. 4 Oklahoma at McLane Stadium is a clear reflection of a veteran team with a more aggressive mindset.
“I think one of the things with the COVID year is that it’s difficult to push people when you’re afraid of losing people,” Aranda said. “So whether it was my still learning our team, or it was their ability to kind of get out and go, if all of this is not a good situation, I think there were times where some bad habits were sustained. And I think for Ty, his ability to recognize that and attack those things, has really led to just a strong growth. I’m really proud of him.”
Thornton’s connection with Bohanon is no accident. They both came to Baylor in 2018 and were roommates the first two years. Besides the work they did at practice, they put in extra hours together throwing the ball and working on pass routes.
“Since Ty and I enrolled together my freshman year, we always got in a lot of extra work,” Bohanon said. “Now we’re really playing together in the game, so all the extra work in practice is paying off.”
Thornton grew up in an athletic family. Not only did his dad, Tyron, play high school basketball, brothers Tyron Jr. and D’Andre played football and ran track.
Besides playing football at Miami Booker T. Washington High School, Tyquan was a star sprinter for the track team who clocked a best of 10.5 seconds in the 100 meters and 21.07 in the 200 meters.
While Thornton was recruited as a wide receiver, he could do it all as a runner and even as a passer. His quarterback skills came in handy for the Bears two weeks ago when he took a pitch from Trestan Ebner and threw a six-yard touchdown pass to RJ Sneed in a 31-24 win over Texas.
“In Miami, period, there’s a lot of guys,” Thornton said. “I don’t know what it is, but there’s something about Florida guys that other guys don’t have. I try to tell to some of my teammates y’all have Texas high school football, but Florida football is kind of different.
“In Texas, everybody can pass and everybody can catch. But in Miami you have to have that maneuver and route savviness. What you can do with the ball in your hands, you can make a couple of guys miss. That’s how we model our game.”
Heavily recruited by SEC schools like Florida, Georgia, LSU and Tennessee, Thornton loved the family atmosphere at Baylor when he made his visit. Thornton was also attracted to former Baylor coach Matt Rhule’s pro-style offense.
“I wanted to experience something different,” Thornton said. “When I came, I met some of the guys on the team and the coaching staff. We were all together in one room and it felt like family. And I’m a big family guy. Once they welcomed me in with open arms, I was all for it. The offense kind of played a role into it, just watching film of Denzel (Mims) and Chris Platt.”
Though Waco is 1,350 miles away from Miami, Thornton knew a little about Baylor football since he watched Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III play quarterback and Biletnikoff Award winner Corey Coleman play receiver.
“I did look at Corey Coleman, and his highlights are ridiculous,” Thornton said. “Seeing Baylor and the stadium and the plays he made, I tried to model my game after him as well because he did something here.”
Thornton graduated early from high school to enroll at Baylor in the spring of 2018. Playing immediately as a freshman on a team with veteran receivers like Jalen Hurd, Mims and Platt, Thornton made a solid contribution with 20 catches for 354 yards and three touchdowns.
Catching the ball and running routes came naturally, but Thornton had to improve his blocking skills. Mims was a great role model because of the effort he put into blocking.
“Playing wide receiver, you don’t get hit as much,” Thornton said. “Watching Denzel, we would go through blocking periods and seeing him grab guys and drive them. I wasn’t as big as Denzel, so that was the next step for me because I could run routes and catch the ball. I had to take my blocking game to the next level.”
Thornton played a major role on Baylor’s highly-successful 2019 team that finished 11-3 and reached the Big 12 championship game while making the first Sugar Bowl appearance since 1957.
“We had a good group, a lot of leaders in that room offensively and defensively,” Thornton said. “Every practice was like an all-star game because defense was good, offense was good, so we would just go out and compete every day and have fun.”
With at least four games remaining, including a bowl game, Thornton has a shot to become Baylor’s first 1,000-yard receiver since Mims in 2019. He wants to help the Bears finish strong, and then hopes to get a shot to play in the NFL like Mims, a second-round pick by the New York Jets in 2020.
“Just being in the same room as Denzel and Hurd inspired me to go to the next level,” Thornton said. “That’s always been a dream, that’s the goal.”