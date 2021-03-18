Bears thrilled to get NCAA tournament shot

INDIANAPOLIS -- After last year’s NCAA tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Baylor players solemnly reflected on all the goals they could have accomplished.
With a 26-4 record and a second-place Big 12 finish, the Bears were in line for their first No. 1 seed and had visions of reaching their first Final Four since 1950.
Fast forward to 2021.
Four starters are back from last year’s team, including Associated Press first-team All-American guard Jared Butler, third-team All-American guard Davion Mitchell, versatile guard MaCio Teague and defensive wiz Mark Vital.
They feel grateful to get another shot to play in the NCAA tournament as the No. 1 seed in the South region, beginning with Friday’s 2:30 p.m. tipoff against No. 16 Hartford at Lucas Oil Stadium.
“I’m really excited,” Mitchell said. “We couldn't do this last year, but things change. So it’s exciting to play this year, to play a different conference, different faces we don't see every day.”
Baylor coach Scott Drew is looking forward to getting back to the NCAA tournament after seeing how hurt and disappointed last year’s team was by not getting a shot to play.
“MaCio has never had an opportunity to play in the NCAA tournament, Jared had one opportunity, Davion had one (at Auburn in 2018-19), but it was limited minutes,” Drew said. “That’s why I’m sure a lot of teams across the country, with last year no one going to the tournament, you’re going to have a lot of nerves, a lot of excitement.”
Butler and Vital played for ninth-seeded Baylor’s 2018-19 squad that reached the second round of the NCAA tournament in Salt Lake City, beating Syracuse before losing to No. 1 seed Gonzaga.
“I heard Mark Vital talking to the younger guys, ‘Man, that first year of the tournament I was so nervous,’” Drew said. “They’re looking like ‘You were nervous? I’m going to be in trouble.’ So I’m sure there’s going to be a lot of butterflies."
Though this year’s tournament is being played in a bubble-like atmosphere with all games in arenas across Indiana with limited fans due to COVID-19 protocol, the Bears simply want is a chance to win their first national championship over the next three weeks.
“It would mean the world to me because I feel coach Drew and our staff have given all of us a chance to be on a big platform, and to show what God has done in my life,” Butler said. “It’s going to mean a lot just for Baylor in general and for my teammates to do something special together.”
The Bears (22-2) will face a Hartford team that earned its first NCAA tournament appearance by winning the America East championship game with a 64-50 victory over UMass-Lowell after finishing fourth in the regular season.
The Hawks (15-8) were keyed by guard Austin Williams with 20 points and eight rebounds, 6-10 forward Miroslav Stafl with 10 points and eight boards, guard Traci Carter with 16 points, and 6-9 forward Hunter Marks with 14 points and six rebounds.
For the season, Williams is averaging 13.9 points and 6.2 rebounds while Carter is averaging 11.7 points and 3.4 assists. Stafl is scoring 10.4 points and and pulling down 5.6 rebounds per game while Marks is averaging 9.7 points and 5.9 rebounds.
“First of all, anybody playing in March is a very well-coached team and you usually have very good guard play, and they have two really good guards that do a great job on the offensive and defensive end,” Drew said. “They’ve really been on a roll, really shooting the ball well, and that league has had a lot of success in recent history.”
The Bears are still trying to fight their way back to the highly efficient level that they played before a three-week COVID-19 pause. Following an impressive 83-69 win over Texas in Austin on Feb. 2, the Bears didn’t play again until rallying for a 77-72 win over Iowa State on Feb. 23 at the Ferrell Center.
Baylor has gone 5-2 since returning from the COVID pause, clinching the Big 12 championship with a 94-89 overtime win at West Virginia. But the Bears dropped a 71-58 decision to Kansas on Feb. 27 at Allen Fieldhouse and lost to Oklahoma State, 83-74, in the Big 12 tournament semifinals last Friday.
Leading the nation with a 41.8 3-point percentage, the Bears shot uncharacteristically poorly against both the Jayhawks and Cowboys as they went a combined 12 for 54 from 3-point range.
But the Bears are more concerned about playing better defense after Oklahoma State guard Avery Anderson repeatedly beat them down the floor on fast breaks for 20 points. Baylor also wants to improve its half-court defense with more communication when switching off coverages against opposing players and helping out on double-teams when necessary.
“The good thing with our guys, a couple of weeks ago before the pause, they were there,” Drew said. “A couple days of practice and refreshing their bodies and minds, hopefully we can get back quicker. Sometimes a younger group, a bunch of 17 and 18-year olds, it’s usually two weeks of practice. If you have a veteran group maybe it’s two days of practice. This time of year, you’re still trying to get better. The teams that don’t get better they go home.”
The Baylor-Hartford winner will play Sunday against the winner of Friday’s first-round game between No. 8 North Carolina (18-10) and No. 9 Wisconsin (17-12) at 6:10 p.m. at Purdue’s Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.
Though the Bears will be heavy first-round favorites against the Hawks, Drew knows the danger of looking ahead to a potential next game.
“When it comes to the NCAA tournament, everybody’s good, everybody’s talented,” Drew said. “But usually the teams that make it to March have great guard play, and they do.”
BEAR FACTS – Baylor guard Jared Butler was named first-team All-American by the National Association of Basketball Coaches while guard Davion Mitchell was a third-team choice. Baylor coach Scott Drew is a finalist for Naismith national coach of the year along with Gonzaga’s Mark Few, Michigan’s Juwan Howard and Alabama’s Nate Oats.