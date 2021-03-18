Bears thrilled to get NCAA tournament shot

Butler and Vital played for ninth-seeded Baylor’s 2018-19 squad that reached the second round of the NCAA tournament in Salt Lake City, beating Syracuse before losing to No. 1 seed Gonzaga.

“I heard Mark Vital talking to the younger guys, ‘Man, that first year of the tournament I was so nervous,’” Drew said. “They’re looking like ‘You were nervous? I’m going to be in trouble.’ So I’m sure there’s going to be a lot of butterflies."

Though this year’s tournament is being played in a bubble-like atmosphere with all games in arenas across Indiana with limited fans due to COVID-19 protocol, the Bears simply want is a chance to win their first national championship over the next three weeks.

“It would mean the world to me because I feel coach Drew and our staff have given all of us a chance to be on a big platform, and to show what God has done in my life,” Butler said. “It’s going to mean a lot just for Baylor in general and for my teammates to do something special together.”

The Bears (22-2) will face a Hartford team that earned its first NCAA tournament appearance by winning the America East championship game with a 64-50 victory over UMass-Lowell after finishing fourth in the regular season.