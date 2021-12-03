Bears thrilled to get second shot in Big 12 championship game

“If you remember back then if they’re putting everybody in the box and they’re really forcing you to throw the ball, you have to make those throws,” said Baylor coach Dave Aranda. “Once we started running the ball effectively, we were able to get some throws there in the second half. We’re going to have to start the game with that, especially coming off our last game, just their defense closing in on our people on that side of the ball.”

After missing last week’s 27-24 win over Texas Tech at McLane Stadium, Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon hopes to be back in the lineup if he’s recovered from his pulled hamstring that he suffered two weeks ago against Kansas State. If Bohanon can’t play, redshirt freshman Blake Shapen will get his second start after hitting 20 of 34 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns against the Red Raiders.

“You can see that even though he (Shapen) didn’t have a lot of experience in games, he just seems confident back there like he’d been doing it for a while,” Estrada said. “We fully support him and every other position, and he’s proven on the field that he can handle the job just fine.”

No matter who starts at quarterback, he'll have to face an Oklahoma State pass rush that's collected a league-high 49 sacks. Baylor's offensive line has done a tremendous job by allowing a league-low 12 sacks.