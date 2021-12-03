Bears thrilled to get second shot in Big 12 championship game

Two years ago, Baylor walked off the field at AT&T Stadium exhausted and full of disappointment after a 30-23 overtime loss to Oklahoma in the Big 12 championship game.
On Saturday, the Bears can reverse that feeling.
The No. 9 Bears will be back in Arlington for the Big 12 championship game against No. 5 Oklahoma State at 11 a.m. Thirty-four players including seven starters from that 2019 team are still on Baylor’s roster, and are excited to get another shot at the title.
“I feel like when you go into these big games, some people can be a little star-struck and can fall into the hype and the fame of the game,” said Baylor safety Jalen Pitre, the Big 12 defensive player of the year. “I think the maturity of those guys is definitely going to be a pro for us when Saturday comes because we have been there and we’ve seen the things that the game offers. So we want to go in there like it’s another Saturday and compete until the game is over.”
While Baylor (10-2, 7-2) is back in the Big 12 championship game, Oklahoma State (11-1, 8-1) is making its first appearance with the winner receiving an automatic berth to the Sugar Bowl.
The Cowboys will be a shoo-in to make the College Football Playoff if Iowa beats No. 2 Michigan in the Big Ten championship game or No. 1 Georgia beats No. 3 Alabama in the SEC title game or Houston knocks off No. 4 Cincinnati in the AAC championship game.
Since no two-loss team has ever made the CFP, Baylor is a much longer shot to make the playoff. But with a win over the Cowboys, the Bears would have three wins over current CFP-ranked teams, including No. 12 BYU and No. 14 Oklahoma. A Sugar Bowl berth is a more likely destination for the Bears even if they lose to Oklahoma State.
The Cowboys handed the Bears their first loss of the season on Oct. 2 in Stillwater after they had won their first four games. The Baylor players believe they learned some hard lessons from that 24-14 loss and benefited from them as they've won six of their last seven games.
“You always learn a lot from losses, and figure out what kind of team you are and if you can rebound,” said Baylor receiver Drew Estrada. “From there on out, we strapped it down. What we learned from that was our week of preparation was most important. Leading up to the game, I don’t think we necessarily had the best week of practice that week.”
The Cowboys feature the best defense in the Big 12, and their numbers prove it. Oklahoma State leads the Big 12 in total defense by allowing 281.4 yards per game, scoring defense with a 16.4-point average, and rushing defense by allowing 93.6 yards and 2.8 yards per carry.
Averaging a Big 12-high 446 yards per game, the Bears finished with a season-low 280 total yards and 107 yards rushing in the first meeting against the Cowboys. Oklahoma State often stacks eight players up front to stop the run.
“If you remember back then if they’re putting everybody in the box and they’re really forcing you to throw the ball, you have to make those throws,” said Baylor coach Dave Aranda. “Once we started running the ball effectively, we were able to get some throws there in the second half. We’re going to have to start the game with that, especially coming off our last game, just their defense closing in on our people on that side of the ball.”
After missing last week’s 27-24 win over Texas Tech at McLane Stadium, Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon hopes to be back in the lineup if he’s recovered from his pulled hamstring that he suffered two weeks ago against Kansas State. If Bohanon can’t play, redshirt freshman Blake Shapen will get his second start after hitting 20 of 34 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns against the Red Raiders.
“You can see that even though he (Shapen) didn’t have a lot of experience in games, he just seems confident back there like he’d been doing it for a while,” Estrada said. “We fully support him and every other position, and he’s proven on the field that he can handle the job just fine.”
No matter who starts at quarterback, he'll have to face an Oklahoma State pass rush that's collected a league-high 49 sacks. Baylor's offensive line has done a tremendous job by allowing a league-low 12 sacks.
While Baylor’s offense struggled in the first game against the Cowboys, the defense delivered a solid performance. All-Big 12 Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders hit 13 of 23 passes for 182 yards, but threw three interceptions. Jaylen Warren rushed for 125 yards but he needed 36 carries.
The Bears played that game without all-Big 12 linebacker Terrel Bernard, who had suffered a knee injury the previous week in a 31-29 win over Iowa State. With Bernard back in the lineup, the Bears expect to play with a lot of confidence.
“Oh, it makes a big difference,” Pitre said. “Terrel is a great player, he’s a leader, he does a lot for the team on and off the field. So just having him there makes a lot of guys more calm on the field, understanding that he is going to make the play when it comes to him, and you don’t have to do more outside of your role.”