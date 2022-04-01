Bears throw a bash to start weekend, pummel East Tennessee, 15-1

East Tennessee State came into this weekend’s series at Baylor Ballpark sporting some rather impressive hitting numbers. But few teams are banging it around the yard any better these days than the Baylor Bears.

Baylor pounded 14 hits in thumping its way to a 15-1 series-opening win over visiting ETSU on Friday night. It continued the BU batsmen’s recent barrage, as they’re hitting .305 in their past 10 games, with seven double-digit hitting games in that stretch, including four in a row.

Baylor scored 15 unanswered runs after the Buccaneers went up 1-0 in the first inning.

It may have taken a little time to get around on some of those pitches, but this is what the Bears (14-11) expected after bringing back so many players from a team that led the Big 12 in batting average last season at .302.

One of the guys who’s happy to be back in the swing of things is centerfielder Jared McKenzie. The third-year sophomore from Round Rock entered this season as Baylor’s career leader in batting average, but he scuffled along for the first month of the season, with an average that sat under the Mendoza Line just two weeks ago.

But McKenzie compiled his sixth multi-hit game in his last eight outings against the Buccaneers (17-6), and has padded his average to .290. He went 2-for-5 in this one with a double, an inside-the-park home run and two RBIs.

The round-tripper was a thing of beauty. In the sixth, he drilled a deep fly off ETSU reliever Walker Trusley to straightaway center. The ball carried all the way to the top of the batter’s eye wall, and bounced back into center field. By the time that ETSU centerfielder David Beam reached the ball, the hustling McKenzie was well on his way to scoring.

It was actually McKenzie’s second inside-the-park job of the season, as only one of his three homers has left the yard.

Baylor ace Tyler Thomas generally doesn’t require much in the way of run support, but he’ll gladly take it. Thomas gave up one unearned run in a solid five-inning, 92-pitch stint, as he struck out three batters and walked two. He improved his record to 4-3 with the win.

After falling behind 1-0 in the first inning, Baylor shot out in front with a five-run second. The Bears rocketed four hits in the inning off Bucs starter Hunter Lloyd, who entered the night with a stingy 1.21 ERA. Those knocks included a bouncing RBI single up the box from Esteban Cardoza-Oquendo, a two-run double from Tre Richardson to the wall in right-center, and a well-struck RBI double to left off the bat of McKenzie.

That inning set the Bears on a course for the pay station, and they never diverted from that path. They kept up the pressure on ETSU’s pitchers throughout the game — even many of the outs were well-hit — and had only one scoreless inning the rest of the way. They scored in every way imaginable, from hits to errors to bases-loaded walks.

Oh, and the Bears flexed some more traditional muscle, too. Ian Groves highlighted a five-run seventh inning for Baylor when he socked a pinch-hit three-run home run. Yes, over the wall and out of the park.

Besides McKenzie, three other BU hitters produced multi-hit outings. Jack Pineda went 4-for-5 at the top of the lineup, while Harrison Caley connected for a pair of doubles and Cardoza-Oquendo went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

Game 2 of the series is slated for 3 p.m. Saturday.

