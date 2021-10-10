Bears to build off all-around performance

Baylor didn’t jump back into the AP or coaches Top 25 polls Sunday, but that doesn’t matter to Dave Aranda and his players.
What matters to Aranda is how his team is progressing, executing and maturing from week to week.
After watching the Bears put together perhaps their most complete game of the season in Saturday’s 45-20 romp over West Virginia at McLane Stadium, Aranda likes the trajectory of his squad as it steps into the second half of the regular season.
“I think what this game was about was putting our identity on tape,” Aranda said. “We had to run the ball, we had to stop the run, we had to play a cleaner game. We’re still aiming to do that, but I thought there was an effort made to do that. And we’ve got to continue to play a complementary game. If one side starts slow, we need the other side to pick it up. I thought we were able to hit on a lot of those points.”
Now 5-1 overall and 3-1 in the Big 12, the Bears rank just outside of the Top 25 at No. 27 in the coaches poll and No. 28 in the AP poll.
With No. 19 BYU coming to McLane Stadium for Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. ESPN game, the Bears will have another shot to make the polls. After beating then-No. 14 Iowa State two weeks ago, Baylor moved in at No. 21 in the AP poll and No. 24 in the coaches poll, but fell out following a 24-14 loss to No. 12 Oklahoma State on Oct. 2 in Stillwater.
Even more important in the big picture, the Bears can become bowl eligible with a win over BYU, their future Big 12 opponent. That would be a major step for Aranda’s program after finishing 2-7 in his COVID-19-wrecked 2020 debut season.
“I feel good,” Aranda said. “I think the tide is always going to come in, the tide is always going to go out again. So I think for us, it’s going to be controlling what we can control. I think it’s going to be really focusing on not letting the outside affect the inside. And I think that’s always going to be our work ethic, it’s going to be the day we put on tape in practice, and it’s going to be our leadership. This past week is a great example.”
For the Bears, two major developments jumped out from their win over the Mountaineers: Quarterback Gerry Bohanon proved he could deliver a lights-out performance when more pressure is put on his shoulders, while Baylor’s defense found the pass rush that had been lacking in the first five games.
From the start of the season, Baylor’s emphasis had been to establish the run to set up the pass. It was sound strategy since Bohanon is a first-year starting quarterback trying to establish himself.
Playing weaker opponents in the first three games, the Bears averaged 321.3 yards rushing per game, which set up Bohanon for success in the passing game.
But in Big 12 games against strong Iowa State and Oklahoma State defenses, the Bears averaged just 112.5 yards rushing per game, making it more difficult for Bohanon to be as effective passing the ball.
Playing against a West Virginia defense that often stacks six or seven players in the box up front, Bohanon came out throwing this time. His first pass went to Tyquan Thornton for a 75-yard touchdown, and he never stopped ripping through the Mountaineers’ defense as he finished 18 of 29 for a career-high 336 yards and four touchdowns.
Bohanon's proficient passing eventually set up the Bears to run effectively as they finished with 171 yards on the ground.
“If the safeties are low at eight or nine yards and they’re triggering at the snap coming into the box, just from a math perspective, throw the ball to set up the run, and I think that’s what you saw,” Aranda said. “A lot of the same things that you saw a week ago (against Oklahoma State), we didn’t have the execution that we had today. It’s a good showcase for Gerry and his ability and his calmness, and his ability to connect on whether it’s play-action passes or shot plays. I think he was able to hit on some swing and outlet routes.”
Through the first five games, Baylor’s defense ranked eighth in the Big 12 with just six sacks. But the Bears doubled their season total with six for 46 yards against the Mountaineers, including noseguard Siaki “Apu” Ika's first two sacks of the season.
Garmon Randolph, TJ Franklin, Victor Obi and Terrel Bernard also collected sacks. After missing the Oklahoma State game with a knee injury, Bernard’s return to the lineup gave the Baylor defense more cohesiveness.
“Really we were able to stop the run and that’s what started that (sacks),” Aranda said. “When you’re struggling to defend the run, you can see everything. You’re not taking anything away. So this is the first game this year where it was clearly stated that we’re going to stop the run and put you in passing situations, and I think that freed guys up.”
The Bears will face a 5-1 BYU team that suffered its first loss of the season against Boise State, 26-17, on Saturday in Provo, Utah. There will be considerable drama surrounding the game since both Baylor offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes and offensive line coach Eric Mateos coached at BYU before coming to Baylor in 2021.
After some questionable coaching decisions in the loss to Oklahoma State, Aranda was proud of how his staff responded in preparing for West Virginia.
“Taking ownership of things I think it starts there,” Aranda said. “It has to be that. Our players are too dug in and too smart and care too much to know if it’s not real. For our coaches to take real ownership of stuff, we had two or three sessions just to correct the stuff we struggled with on Saturday, to see that better on the other side of it is good.”
Plus, Saturday was Baylor defensive coordinator Ron Roberts’ 54th birthday. Watching his defense collect six sacks was a pretty nice way to celebrate.
“It’s a great birthday present,” Aranda said. “I think these 11 a.m. games when you get to be an older person, it’s nice because you’re waking up early anyway. So you might as well just play a game.”