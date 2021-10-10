Bears to build off all-around performance

Baylor didn’t jump back into the AP or coaches Top 25 polls Sunday, but that doesn’t matter to Dave Aranda and his players.

What matters to Aranda is how his team is progressing, executing and maturing from week to week.

After watching the Bears put together perhaps their most complete game of the season in Saturday’s 45-20 romp over West Virginia at McLane Stadium, Aranda likes the trajectory of his squad as it steps into the second half of the regular season.

“I think what this game was about was putting our identity on tape,” Aranda said. “We had to run the ball, we had to stop the run, we had to play a cleaner game. We’re still aiming to do that, but I thought there was an effort made to do that. And we’ve got to continue to play a complementary game. If one side starts slow, we need the other side to pick it up. I thought we were able to hit on a lot of those points.”

Now 5-1 overall and 3-1 in the Big 12, the Bears rank just outside of the Top 25 at No. 27 in the coaches poll and No. 28 in the AP poll.