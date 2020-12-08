Bears to host SFA in makeup game

After Tuesday’s game was canceled due to COVID-19 issues at Nicholls State, the Baylor men's basketball team went in-state to find a quick replacement.

The No. 2 Bears will host SFA at 7 p.m. Wednesday in their home opener at the Ferrell Center, which will be limited to 25 percent attendance due to COVID-19 protocol.

The SFA game will be Baylor’s first in a week after last Saturday’s game against No. 1 Gonzaga in Indianapolis was canceled due to COVID-19 problems for the Bulldogs.

In their last game on Dec. 2, the Bears rolled to an 82-69 win over then-No. 5 Illinois in Indianapolis. It took Baylor coach Scott Drew and his staff less than 24 hours to finalize the SFA game following the Nicholls State cancellation.

“This year more than any year you have to be flexible,” Drew said. “It used to be one coach was involved in scheduling and then the head coach would sign off on the deal and vice versa. Now it’s all hands on deck to try to find answers to possible solutions and things that will work.”

The Bears are off to a 3-0 start with blowout wins over Louisiana and Washington in Las Vegas preceding the big win over Illinois. Baylor will open Big 12 play against Texas at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Ferrell Center.