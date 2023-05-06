Choosing to rest load bearing ace Dariana Orme for postseason play, Baylor coach Glenn Moore took a major gamble in the regular season-ending series against No. 5 Texas.

It could have been a disaster.

Instead it’s looking brilliant.

No. 20 Baylor benefited from a pitching gem for the second straight night as Kaci West scattered five hits while allowing one run in six innings to propel a 5-2 win on Saturday night at Getterman Stadium.

West’s impressive performance came on the heels of freshman RyLee Crandall’s five-hitter in Friday’s 9-1 five-inning run-rule win over the Longhorns (40-11-1, 11-6) in Austin. Crandall came back to finish off Saturday’s game in the seventh inning to set up the Bears (38-15, 7-10) for the three-game sweep at 1 p.m. Sunday at Getterman Stadium.

“I’m just so stinkin’ proud of Kaci and RyLee for stepping it up,” Moore said. “Kaci was gassed at the end of that sixth inning but she gave us everything she had against a great lineup. Another gem of a game, both of them. RyLee came in and shut the door.”

Moore said Crandall will likely start Sunday’s game and there’s a chance Orme could pitch potentially in a closer situation. But regardless of what happens, Baylor can feel confident in all three pitchers along with the defense and offense heading into the postseason.

“It’s huge,” Moore said. “I’ve said all along this is one of the best defenses we’ve had. We’ve made some mistakes along the way, but our defense is playing at the top of its game right now. So it’s a full package, getting some offense, defense, and those kids’ trajectory heading the right way at the right time gives me great optimism.”

Like Friday’s opener, the Bears took command immediately with a two-run first inning.

McKenzie Wilson reached on first baseman Courtney Day’s error before she stole second and moved to third on Emily Hott’s sacrifice bunt. Wilson scored on Citlaly Gutierrez’s wild pitch for the game’s first run.

After Shay Govan and Josie Bower walked, Amber Toven ripped a run-scoring single up the middle to score pinch runner Caroline Rowatt to give Baylor a 2-0 lead.

The Bears started the third with Hott’s walk and Govan’s single. Following Sydney Collazos’ sacrifice bunt, Bower singled into left field to give the Bears a 3-0 lead as the senior collected her fifth RBI of the series.

That was the last pitch for Gutierrez as Friday starter Mac Morgan relieved and notched the final two outs of the inning after walking Toven.

“Coach was talking a lot about get them on, get them over, getting them in, so that was kind of our mindset coming into this game,” Toven said. “We already faced all the pitchers and so there was a lot of confidence.”

The Longhorns broke through against Collazos in the fourth when Leighann Goode walked, stole second and scored on pinch hitter Vanessa Quiroga’s double off the center-field fence over leaping Baylor centerfielder Wilson.

Jordan Whitaker followed with another long fly to center field but Wilson caught it to prevent further damage.

West showed a lot of poise in the next two innings as the Longhorns put two runners on base in both the fifth and sixth but couldn’t score.

Bella Dayton reached base to open the fifth as Baylor third baseman Shannon Vivoda bobbled her bunt and Ashton Maloney reached on an infield single. But West induced Mia Scott to ground to Toven at shortstop for the force out at second before Viviana Martinez grounded back to West.

In the sixth, Texas got a two-out rally going when Quiroga reached on an infield single and West hit Whitaker with a pitch. Once again, West got out of trouble when she forced Dayton to ground out to end the inning.

“Honestly, I was just trusting the defense behind me because they played amazing tonight,” West said. “There were some spectacular plays out there. I only had one strikeout, so again that’s a defensive game.”

West got a little more breathing room when the Bears tacked on two more runs in the sixth.

After Toven and Vivoda opened with singles, Presleigh Pilon drilled a two-run single up the middle to extend Baylor’s lead to 5-1.

The Bears had a chance to expand the lead even more when reliever Sophia Simpson walked Wilson and Hott to load the bases. But Govan popped up and Collazos struck out to end the inning.

“I thought the offense did a great job playing the game of softball,” Moore said. “We moved runners over when we needed to and we bunted the ball and executed what we wanted to do philosophically better than we have all year. We set ourselves up.”

With Crandall relieving West, Texas tried to put together a two-out rally after former Baylor outfielder Lou Gilbert opened the seventh with a walk.

Martinez hit a run-scoring single to cut Baylor’s lead to 5-2. Goode reached on an infield single to bring the potential tying run to the plate with slugger Reese Atwood. But Crandall forced her to pop up to end the game.

“We’re cheering, celebrating, dancing, everything in the dugout,” West said. “The atmosphere that its creating with the fans coming out tonight it was incredible. So much confidence.”