Bears try to avenge loss to Texas Tech

After Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua went down with a season-ending knee injury, Baylor quickly collected itself and played an inspired all-around game in Saturday’s 80-63 thrashing of Texas.
But can the No. 7 Bears sustain such a high level of energy for the rest of the season?
They’ll begin finding out against No. 11 Texas Tech in a critical Big 12 game at 8 p.m. Wednesday at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock.
There’s no question the Bears (21-4, 9-3) will bring considerable motivation into the game after the Red Raiders (19-6, 8-4) rallied for a 65-62 win on Jan. 11 at the Ferrell Center.
“We definitely don’t want to end up getting swept,” said Baylor guard Matthew Mayer. “So we’re going into that game with a lot of focus and we’re ready to take care of business.”
Both Baylor and Texas Tech need the win to stay close to league-leading Kansas, which improved to 10-2 in the Big 12 with a 76-62 win over Oklahoma State on Monday night in Lawrence.
Drew said Tchamwa Tchatchoua underwent surgery to repair multiple ligaments in his damaged left knee on Tuesday, and doesn’t yet know a timetable when he could return next season.
With the 6-8 Tchamwa Tchatchoua out, Baylor will need starting center Flo Thamba to play more minutes. The 6-10 Thamba delivered his first double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds while leading the defense with four blocked shots against the Longhorns.
“I’m still going to be aggressive, I’m still going to be physical,” Thamba said. “It’s more of the aspect of playing smarter. You have to avoid situations where you know you’re going to get a foul call. As far as my physicality and intensity, that’s not going to change.”
Versatile 6-9 freshman Jeremy Sochan could also see more time in the frontcourt, and even the 6-9 Mayer could play in the paint in a pinch.
“Yeah, I’ve played some 5, I think,” Mayer said. “I like playing small ball, but I also like having Flo in the game blocking shots.”
Little-used 7-0 sophomore center Zach Loveday is another option to provide the Bears minutes.
“Ever since Zach has gotten here, he’s kind of waited his time just going against me and Jon at practice,” Thamba said. “So he knows exactly what he’s got to do. He’s intensified his physicality on how to play, and has studied the game from me and Jon.”
In the first meeting against Texas Tech, then-No. 1 Baylor jumped out to a 31-16 lead before the Red Raiders scored the final 10 points of the first half. Texas Tech controlled the game most of the second half, and hung on to win when Baylor guard James Akinjo missed a last-second 3-point shot.
Texas Tech guard Terrence Shannon missed that game with a back injury, but is back in the lineup now. He helped the Red Raiders to an 82-69 win over TCU on Saturday with a 20-point performance.
But forward Kevin McCullar is questionable after spraining his ankle on a 3-point attempt when he stepped on TCU coach Jamie Dixon’s foot. McCullar collected 12 points and six rebounds in the first game against the Bears.
No matter who is on the floor for the Red Raiders, Drew expects them to play tough defense under first-year head coach Mark Adams.
“Like the first time we faced them, it’s two great defenses going at it,” Drew said. “They're big, strong and physical, do a great job making everything tough, do a great job competing on the glass. Whenever you play on the road in the Big 12, first and foremost, you've got to take care of the ball, you can't give them easies in transition.”
Drew doesn’t know yet if leading scorer LJ Cryer will be ready to play after missing the last five games with a foot injury. But he's certain everybody is going to have to contribute a little bit more to the rotation with Tchamwa Tchatchoua out for the season.
“Obviously, Jon's a big part of everything we do,” Drew said. “And one of the biggest things we'll miss is not only his contribution on game day and on the court, but in practice every day he competes at such a high level, it makes everybody better. And the energy he brings, everybody's got to pick that up because iron sharpens iron. We've got to keep improving as much as we can between now and our last game of the year.”
Playing before passionate home crowds all season, the Red Raiders are 15-0 at United Supermarkets Arena. With so much on the line, Baylor expects to play in a tremendous college basketball atmosphere.
“I love that kind of stuff,” Mayer said. “That’s what playing is all about, just having fun with the atmosphere. So I’m looking forward to it.”