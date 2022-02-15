Bears try to avenge loss to Texas Tech

Texas Tech guard Terrence Shannon missed that game with a back injury, but is back in the lineup now. He helped the Red Raiders to an 82-69 win over TCU on Saturday with a 20-point performance.

But forward Kevin McCullar is questionable after spraining his ankle on a 3-point attempt when he stepped on TCU coach Jamie Dixon’s foot. McCullar collected 12 points and six rebounds in the first game against the Bears.

No matter who is on the floor for the Red Raiders, Drew expects them to play tough defense under first-year head coach Mark Adams.

“Like the first time we faced them, it’s two great defenses going at it,” Drew said. “They're big, strong and physical, do a great job making everything tough, do a great job competing on the glass. Whenever you play on the road in the Big 12, first and foremost, you've got to take care of the ball, you can't give them easies in transition.”

Drew doesn’t know yet if leading scorer LJ Cryer will be ready to play after missing the last five games with a foot injury. But he's certain everybody is going to have to contribute a little bit more to the rotation with Tchamwa Tchatchoua out for the season.