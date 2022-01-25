Bears try to keep train a rollin' in Lubbock

Coming off of its first win over a ranked opponent this season, it’s easy to see that the Baylor women’s basketball team is gaining momentum.
Like a steam engine, though, the Bears have to keep shoveling coal into the firebox. Only winning can fuel a journey to the top of the standings.
“I feel like we’re on a high right now, but I hope we don’t get too high on that high,” Baylor senior forward NaLyssa Smith said. “We’ve still got to maintain that good mental state. We still have a lot of games to be played, so we can’t get too excited just winning two games. We still have 15, 16 left.”
Eleventh-ranked Baylor (13-4, 3-2 Big 12) is actually on a three-game winning streak that took the 11-time defending Big 12 champions from the bottom of the conference standings to the upper middle of the pack.
Going into this week’s slate of games, Baylor is tied in the loss column with four other Big 12 teams that have lost two games. No. 13 Iowa State, No. 18 Oklahoma and No. 25 Kansas State are each 5-2 and a game ahead of the Bears in the standings. But Baylor’s health and safety pause earlier this month, which caused two home games to be postponed, clouds the true picture of the conference race at this point.
The more Baylor can win games in which it is the favorite, like Wednesday night in Lubbock, the more the Bears will put pressure on those would-be contenders for the Big 12 title.
First-year Baylor coach Nicki Collen has been open in talking about the outside pressure for the Bears to perform up to the standard set in the past. However, she and her team seem more concerned with living in the moment.
“We know what it is to be at the bottom of the standings and we’ve just got to keep working our way up and we’ve got to win every day and take the approach of 1-0,” Collen said.
Baylor will travel to play a Texas Tech team that has had significant ups and down just since Big 12 play started.
The Lady Raiders (9-9, 2-5) lost at home against Oklahoma to open league play, then went on the road and defeated then-ninth-ranked Texas. After defeating No. 25 Kansas State in Lubbock, Texas Tech lost back-to-back road games at TCU and Kansas.
Vivian Gray, who has starred for both Oklahoma State and Texas Tech in her long college basketball career, scored 32 points in the Lady Raiders' loss at Kansas on Saturday. She has been limited by injury at times this season, but appears to be finding her rhythm.
“She’s kind of the energy player for that team,” Smith said. “They kind of feed off of her.”
Speaking of finding rhythm, Baylor guard Sarah Andrews, Ja’Mee Asberry and Jordan Lewis picked up theirs from 3-point range lately.
Andrews and Asberry tossed in seven and six 3-pointers respectively to help Baylor rally for a win at Kansas on Jan. 16. Then on Sunday, Lewis went 6 of 7 from beyond the arc as the Bears defeated No. 7 Iowa State in the Ferrell Center.
How long will it be before Baylor’s 3-point prowess equals more open shots for Smith? She’s wondering the same thing.
“I definitely feel like they’re still packing it in and hugging me in the post half the game,” Smith said. “But I feel like the more we progress at the 3, they’re going to have no choice but to expand and go out and play the 3. The more we keep improving, the more open I’m going to be.”