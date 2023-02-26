If you can’t party yourselves, you might as well call the cops on the party next door and spoil their good time.

The 19th-ranked Texas Longhorns can clinch no less than a share of the Big 12 championship with a home win over Baylor on Monday night in Austin. Baylor, the 12-time defending conference champ prior to this season, certainly would like to play the role of spoiler.

Isn’t that right, Nicki Collen?

“Sure. I think they’re playing to win it outright at this point, and they were awesome today,” said Collen, following Baylor’s 71-61 win over Texas Tech Saturday. “I watched the game pretty much start to finish, and they absolutely dominated a really, really good OU team that had only lost one other time at home, and that was us. And it wasn’t just beating them, it was how they beat them.”

Without a doubt, no one in Big 12 women’s basketball is playing any better than Texas (22-7, 13-3) at this juncture. The Longhorns have won eight of their past nine games, interrupted only by a road loss to Iowa State in that span. They went 2-3 early in the season when sophomore point guard Rori Harmon was out with injury, but they’re 20-4 since her return.

“With Texas, it’s like a mental warfare,” Collen said. “They’re not pressing a lot this year, as much now that we’re in conference play. They had pressed a lot before we played them the last time, and they didn’t press at all and they really haven’t pressed much since. It’s all half-court (defense), Rori is the head of the snake, and they’re going to be physical on every pass and deny every pass and their help-side (defense) is probably better than anybody’s in the country.”

It hasn’t been overly pretty, but Baylor (18-10, 9-7) has restored a bit of balance after winning its last two games over TCU and Texas Tech. In the victory over the Lady Raiders, Baylor’s shotmaking evaporated completely for the third quarter, as the Bears went 0-for-12 from the floor in that period. But they turned it around in the fourth, closing with a 27-point fourth quarter that featured big outbursts from freshman Darianna Littlepage-Buggs and senior Caitlin Bickle.

Baylor knows there will likely be times against Texas where shots don’t fall and the Longhorns take advantage. To a certain extent, it’s about weathering the storm and avoiding panic, they said.

“It’s a game of runs,” Bickle said. “We’ve known that. I think we’ve become more poised with it. I think early in the year we would freak out about it, and Coach Tony (Greene) would calm us down and say, ‘It’s just a run.’ … And I think we’ve just grown. The maturity has grown, being poised. Like, we’re fine. It’s a run. Now let’s go on our run.”

Texas will challenge Baylor in a myriad of ways. In the teams’ initial meeting Jan. 22 in Waco, the Longhorns gored the Bears with physicality. They harassed Baylor into 31% shooting, controlled the backboards, and forced 20 turnovers.

Harmon is unquestionably UT’s catalyst. The sophomore point guard averages 12.2 points and a Big 12-best 7.1 assists per game. She’s also a relentless pest as an on-ball defender, swiping 2.4 steals per outing.

But Harmon has friends on her side. Shaylee Gonzales (12.6 ppg) and Sonya Morris (12.1 ppg) have combined for 86 3-pointers. UT head coach Vic Schaefer has compared DeYona Gaston (12.2 ppg, 5.7 rpg) to former BU All-American NaLyssa Smith. While that may be a stretch to put Gaston in Smith’s company, the junior forward from Pearland certainly has had a breakout year. Junior forward Taylor Jones provides sturdy depth as one of the conference’s best bench players.

“They’ve really figured out, not having Rori early and then losing Aaliyah Moore (to an ACL injury), they’ve kind of settled into who they are,” Collen said.

As tough as Texas is, they’re not unbeatable, either. Baylor has four Top 25 road or neutral-site wins this year, and the Bears believe they’re capable of adding another on Monday.

“I think the Big 12 Conference is incredible. I think every night, someone can get beat,” Bickle said. “I don’t think there’s any of that, ‘Oh yeah, they’re just going to win it all.’ That’s just not how it’s been for the past few years. I think everyone comes in. . . . you saw it with OSU just beating Iowa State, you saw OSU and Texas Tech get into triple-overtime. The games are just so much more intense and to the wire right now.”

Bear Facts

Monday’s game will mark the BU women’s first trip to the new Moody Center, UT’s new basketball arena that opened with the start of this 2022-23 season. … The Bears made 17 of 18 free throws in Saturday’s win over Tech. That 94.4% percentage was the best for BU in the Collen era. … Baylor’s game against Texas will be its 11th against a Top 25 foe this season, tying Nebraska for the most ranked games among any team in the country.