Everybody loves a happy ending, nobody more so than a football coach.

At this point, Dave Aranda might be ready to rip the last page right out of the book.

Baylor has not exactly finished with a flourish in its 0-2 start to the season. The Bears have been outscored in the fourth quarter, 21-7, including 14-0 by the 12th-ranked Utah Utes in their come-from-behind vanquishing of the Bears last Saturday at McLane Stadium. That’s not the way that Baylor wants to close things out.

So, what’s been the biggest issue? Do the Bears need to alter their mindset? Must they execute better? Have there been issues with their conditioning?

In a word, yes.

“It’s a little bit of all of it,” Aranda said. “We’ve got guys, especially defensively if you look at this last game, that were on the field for quite a bit. And then you look offensively, you’ve got guys that maybe they’re young guys, maybe they’re inexperienced, and the pressure’s on and we’ve got to make a play and we’ve got to execute in this moment. And we didn’t do it.”

Certainly, Baylor’s offense didn’t do its defensive counterparts any favors in the Utah game. The Bears ran just 57 plays to the Utes’ 73 plays, and failed to sustain many drives, leading to a 13-minute edge for Utah in time of possession. The Bears converted only three of 11 third-down opportunities for the game, and they were seemingly at their worst in the fourth quarter.

Baylor made just one first down in the fourth quarter, on Sawyer Robertson’s 47-yard heave to Hal Presley after Utah took the lead and the Bears were forced into fight-or-flight desperation mode. Their other two possessions in the fourth quarter resulted in a three-and-out and a Robertson interception, paving the way for the Utes’ rally.

“We didn’t come out with as much energy as we had in the first half,” BU receiver Ketron Jackson said. “We didn’t execute. We (were) shooting ourselves in the foot with false starts and stuff like that, and we can’t win like that.”

Oh, the false starts are definitely aiding Baylor’s faulty finishes. The Bears’ penultimate possession began with a false start flag against left guard Gavin Byers, the team’s 10th such penalty in the first two weeks. That put Robertson behind the sticks with a 1st-and-15, never a good place to begin. The next two plays yielded one yard, leading to a 3rd-and-long and Robertson’s ill-advised attempt over the middle that was picked by Utah’s Cole Bishop.

Aranda said this week that Baylor tweaked its cadence leading into this season after noticing that some opposing pass rushers were timing it up last season and getting a quick jump into BU’s backfield. He called it “disappointing” that the Bears were still struggling with the new cadence two weeks into the season, though he offered a few theories why it’s still happening.

“I think the other part, too, is you’ve got a new quarterback (in Robertson), you’ve got a new center (Clark Barrington) that's for the first time really kind of being a center,” Aranda said. “I think I look at Clark and I mean, he's one of the leaders for the offense. He makes all the calls. He's kind of the grown-up in the room with the offensive line. I think about everything that's on his shoulders, and then on top of the cadence is a lot for him. So, are we putting too much on him? Those are things that we're working through.”

The real work comes in the film room and in practice. Baylor’s coaches regularly set up pressure situations and scenarios for their players in their daily workouts, including mimicking the fourth quarter of a tight game.

The Bears believe if they can start conquering those situations better in practice, they’ll carry it over to the field on Saturdays.

“I think it starts with how we start practice,” said junior defensive lineman Treven Ma’ae. “But really, for the finish part, (it helps) having the two-minute drill after four-minute, working the scenarios that we’ll be in on game day.”

If you’re Baylor, though, you can’t just limit your sharpest efforts to the practice field. Game day is what matters most. Baylor’s struggles in the fourth quarter aren’t just a recent thing. In the Bears’ six-game losing streak dating back to last year, they’ve given up at least a touchdown to their opponent in all six of those games and have been outscored, 58-37, in that span. The last time they held a team to a scoreless fourth quarter came on Oct. 29, 2022, in a thoroughly impressive 45-17 road rout of Texas Tech.

It’s time to get back to that, Aranda said. It's time write a new script, one with a far happier ending.